George Stephanopoulos and Ali Wentworth are the proud parents of an adorable new puppy.

The couple introduced their newest family addition on the Wednesday, July 2, episode of Good Morning America. “Our family decided the time was right to rescue a new pup after our dog Cooper passed away in May,” Stephanopoulos said of the decision in a video package of himself and Wentworth meeting with a group of puppies in their home the night prior.

Out of the “five golden retrievers and two mixed breed puppies” they met from the Pennsylvania animal shelter 1 Love 4 Animals, the pair decided to adopt a golden retriever named Fig. Following the video package, the puppy joined Stephanopoulos and Wentworth in the GMA studio to meet the ABC morning show’s hosts.

“This is Fig! Little Figgy! She was rescued. We adopted her last night. And if she wasn’t adopted, she probably would’ve spent her life in a cage as a breeder, and I know what that feels like,” Wentworth — who shares her daughters Elliott and Harper with Stephanopoulos — joked. “She is really sweet. She was covered in ticks and fleas, but not anymore, and we really wanted to adopt another dog.”

Wentworth noted that she almost decided to bring home another puppy named Honeycomb, but the animal’s “skittish” nature wasn’t well-suited for life in New York City. “And then I looked at this little girl, and she was just like, ‘Hi! I might be cuter than everybody in this family,'” she shared.

Following Cooper’s death earlier this year, Wentworth said she decided she had “the bandwidth to give other dogs a great life” and was excited to find her and Stephanopoulos’ new dog through the ​​1 Love 4 Animals shelter.

“It’s a great organization, and the puppies that we didn’t adopt — although we might get a few more, [George] just doesn’t know that — all the other puppies are still available, especially Honeycomb,” she said, later revealing that her husband is a “cuddler” when it comes to their pets.

“He sits with his computer and my reading glasses, and he has a dog on his lap,” she gushed. “He’s mushy. This one cries whenever he has a dog.”

Stephanopoulos celebrated Fig’s adoption via Instagram after the show. “Welcome to the family, Fig!” he captioned snaps of himself and Wentworth with their pup on GMA. “Thanks to @1love4animals for your amazing work – and for bringing Fig into our lives.”

Back in May, Wentworth announced Cooper’s death with a heartfelt Instagram tribute. “I lost my longtime companion. The greatest dog and integral part of our family. He once swam after a giant Elk in a pond. Ate a whole bottle of melatonin and felt nothing. Always devoured all the candy in our Christmas stockings. Slept at the foot of our bed and dreamt running in place,” she wrote over photos of Cooper with her family and friends over the years.

She continued, “He loved every species. Especially humans. Kissed and cuddled everyone that came through our door. Cooper was unconditionally adored by all. I will miss him with all my heart. See you on the other side, Coop! We still have many squirrels to chase.”

