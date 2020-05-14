'Supernatural's Final 7 Episodes to Arrive on The CW This Fall

Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) will be back to saving people and hunting things — and trying to stop God (Rob Benedict) — alongside Castiel (Misha Collins) and Jack (Alexander Calvert) sooner than you might have expected.

The seven episodes of Supernatural's final season that have yet to air have been scheduled for fall 2020. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, production on the series shut down before they could film the last two episodes.

"We hope they will be able to start shooting sometime late summer, early fall," Mark Pedowitz, Chairman and CEO of The CW told reporters Thursday. "If not, we will then become very flexible and rearrange our scheduling.

"Everybody — the studio, the executive producers, Jared, Jensen, and Misha — all want to end 15 years the right way," he continued. "So it is important that these two episodes that they will be shooting be done the way they hoped to do them and we will just wait it out. We are very much attached to this."

The final 7 episodes are coming this fall to The CW! #SPNFamilyForever pic.twitter.com/CJS1m8vxGk — Supernatural (@cw_spn) May 14, 2020

As showrunner Andrew Dabb explained on Twitter prior to Episode 13 airing, they'd filmed through Episode 18. "However our visual effects and sound departments have closed because of the outbreak," he wrote. "We, the CW, and Warner Bros. fully intend to return and finish the series. It's not a matter of 'if,' it's a matter of 'when.'"

That means we have a bit longer before we have to say goodbye, SPN Family.

