What's Coming and Going From Netflix in July 2020

While production remains shut down on many shows, Netflix isn't slowing down when it comes to new releases.

As subscribers enter the month of July, there are plenty of new and returning originals on the slate next to fan-favorite films and other intriguing titles. Among some of the noteworthy shows are the Season 2 return of The Umbrella Academy as well as Katherine Langford's (13 Reasons Why) new series Cursed. Zac Efron also hits the streaming platform with his new travel docuseries Down to Earth with Zac Efron, and the sequel to The Kissing Booth lands this July as well.

Plus, don't miss Season 10 of Showtime's Shameless which arrives towards the end of the month on July 26. These titles and more will be available at subscribers' fingertips — see the full slate below.

Available This Month on Netflix:

July 1

Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Deadwind: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Say I Do — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Under the Riccione Sun — NETFLIX FILM

Unsolved Mysteries — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

#Anne Frank - Parallel Stories

A Bridge Too Far

A Thousand Words

A Touch of Green: Season 1

A Walk to Remember

Abby Hatcher: Season 1

Airplane!

Ali

Batman: Mask of the Phantasm

Charlotte's Web

Clash of the Titans (1981)

Cleo & Cuquin: Season 2

Cloud Atlas

David Foster: Off the Record

Definitely, Maybe

Delta Farce

Donnie Brasco

Double Jeopardy

Fiddler on the Roof

Frida

I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry

Killing Hasselhoff

Kingdom: Season 1-3

Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events

Mean Streets

Million Dollar Baby

Paranormal Activity

Patriots Day

Poltergeist

Quest for Camelot

Red Riding Hood (2011)

Schindler's List

Sleepless in Seattle

Sleepy Hollow

Spaceballs

Splice

Stand and Deliver

Stardust

Starsky & Hutch

Sucker Punch

Swordfish

The Art of War

The Devil's Advocate

The F**k-It List

The Firm

The Karate Kid

The Karate Kid Part II

The Karate Kid Part III

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!

The Town

The Witches

This Christmas

Total Recall (1990)

Trotro

Winchester

July 2

Thiago Ventura: POKAS — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Warrior Nun — NETFLIX ORIGNIAL

July 3

The Baby-Sitters Club — NETFLIX FAMILY

Cable Girls: The Final Season: Part 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Desperados — NETFLIX FILM

JU-ON: Origins — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Southern Survival — NETFLIX ORIGNAL

July 5

ONLY

July 6

A Kid from Coney Island

July 7

Dr. Seuss' The Lorax

July 8

The Long Dumb Road

Mucho Mucho Amor: The Legend of Walter Mercado — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Stateless — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Was It Love? — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Yu-Gi-Oh!: Season 1

July 9

Japan Sinks: 2020 — NETFLIX ANIME

The Protector: Season 4

July 10

The Claudia Kishi Club — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Down to Earth with Zac Efron — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants in Space — NETFLIX FAMILY

Hello Ninja: Season 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY

O Crush Perfeito (Dating Around: Brazil) — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Old Guard — NETFLIX FILM

The Twelve — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

July 14

The Business of Drugs — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

On est ensemble (We Are One) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Urzila Carlson: Overqualified Loser — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

July 15

Dark Desire — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Gli Infedeli (The Players) — NETFLIX FILM

Skin Decision: Before and After — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Sunny Bunnies: Season 1-2

July 16

Fatal Affair — NETFLIX FILM

Indian Matchmaking — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

MILF — NETFLIX FILM

Pride & Prejudice (2005)

July 17

Boca a Boca (Kissing Game) — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Cursed — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Funan

July 18

Gigantosaurus: Season 1

The Notebook

July 19

The Last Dance

July 20

Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love — NETFLIX FAMILY

July 21

How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast): Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Ip Man 4: The Finale

Jack Whitehall: I'm Only Joking — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Street Food: Latin America — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

July 22

61

Fear City: New York vs The Mafia — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Love on the Spectrum — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Norsemen: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Signs — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Spotlight

July 23

The Larva Island Movie — NETFLIX FAMILY

July 24

¡A cantar! (Sing On! Spain) — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Animal Crackers — NETFLIX FILM

Dragons: Rescue Riders: Secrets of the Songwing — NETFLIX FAMILY

In the Dark: Season 2

The Kissing Booth 2 — NETFLIX FILM

Ofrenda a la tormenta — NETFLIX FILM

July 26

Banana Split

Shameless (U.S.): Season 10

July 28

Jeopardy!: Collection 6

Last Chance U: Laney — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

July 29

The Hater — NETFLIX FILM

Inside the World's Toughest Prisons: Season 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

July 30

Pirates Who Don't Do Anything: A Veggie Tales Movie

Transformers: War for Cybertron Trilogy — NETFLIX ANIME

July 31

Get Even — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Latte and the Magic Waterstone — NETFLIX FAMILY

Seriously Single — NETFLIX FILM

The Speed Cubers — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Sugar Rush: Extra Sweet — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Umbrella Academy: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Vis a vis: El Oasis (Locked Up) — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Coming Soon

ARASHI's Diary - Voyage - Ep 9 & 10 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Leaving This Month:

Blue Valentine

The Fosters: Season 1-5

The Iron Lady

Solo: A Star Wars Story

47 Meters Down

A Glimpse Inside the Mind of Charles Swan III

The Adderall Diaries

Enemy

Ginger & Rosa

Locke

The Spectacular Now

Under the Skin

Kevin Hart: Let Me Explain

Forks Over Knives

A Most Violent Year

Laggies

Life After Beth

Obvious Child

Room

Tusk

Bolt

Inglourious Basterds

Dark Places

Ex Machina

Mississippi Grind

Country Strong

Ant-Man and the Wasp

Her

The Incredibles 2

Back to the Future

Back to the Future Part II

Back to the Future Part III

Can't Hardly Wait

Casper

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Chernobyl Diaries

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial

Freedom Writers

Godzilla

Guess Who

Hancock

Hitch

Jarhead

Jarhead 2: Field of Fire

Jarhead 3: The Siege

Open Season

QB1: Beyond the Lights: Season 1

Resident Evil: Extinction

Romeo Must Die

Salt

Scary Movie 2

Searching for Sugar Man

Sex and the City 2

Stuart Little

The Edge of Seventeen

The Interview

The Pianist

The Pursuit of Happyness

Twister

Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory