Netflix Brings 'The Baby-Sitters Club' to Life in First Full Trailer (VIDEO)

Netflix has revealed its first sneak peek at The Baby-Sitters Club series based on the best-selling book series. Get ready to set out on a new story with the 10-episode first season slated to premiere Friday, July 3 on the streaming platform.

Following the friendship and adventures of middle schoolers Kristy Thomas (Sophie Grace), Mary-Anne Spier (Malia Baker), Claudia Kishi (Momona Tamada), Stacey McGill (Shay Rudolph) and Dawn Schafer (Xochitl Gomez), The Baby-Sitters Club sees their babysitting business come to life in the small town of Stoneybrook. Connecticut.

In the newly-released trailer, each girl gets an introduction, offering viewers a glimpse into their unique personalities and lives, as well as the bond they share together. Among the young cast members are some other familiar faces including Alicia Silverstone as Kristy's single mom Elizabeth Thomas-Brewer, Mark Feuerstein as Elizabeth's love interest Watson Brewer and The Good Place alum Marc Evan Jackson.

The book series' author Ann M. Martin serves as a producer on the new show which features 30-minute installments depicting the friendship formed between young teens despite their differing backgrounds, personalities and opinions.

The adaptation hails from showrunner Rachel Shukert, who has worked on the platform's adult-geared hit GLOW. The series puts a spotlight on female friendship, empowerment and entrepreneurship along with giving long-time book fans a heavy dose of nostalgia.

The Baby-Sitters Club is executive produced by Lucia Aniello (who also serves as director), Shukert, Lucy Kitada, Michael De Luca, Frank Smith and Naia Cucukov. Don't miss the exciting new series when it arrives next month on Netflix, and until then check out the trailer below.

The Baby-Sitters Club, Series Premiere, Friday, July 3, Netflix