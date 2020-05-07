Shows
Cursed
Teenage sorceress Nimue joins forces with young Arthur on a mission to save her people.
August 2, 1:00 pm
'Cursed,' 'The Witcher' & 6 More Medieval Shows to Watch
July 17, 7:00 am
Worth Watching: 'Freestyle Love Supreme,' 'Porgy and Bess,' Netflix Is 'Cursed,' Amazon Back in 'Absentia'
July 16, 1:00 pm
Preview
Katherine Langford Talks the Intense Physical Training for 'Cursed' (VIDEO)
July 14, 2:30 pm
Preview
How Did Netflix's 'Cursed' Change From Book to Screen?
June 18, 10:30 am
Excalibur Chooses a Queen: Find Out When Netflix's 'Cursed' Premieres (VIDEO)
May 7, 11:30 am
Katherine Langford Goes Medieval for Netflix's 'Cursed' (PHOTOS)