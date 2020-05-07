Cursed

Cursed

Teenage sorceress Nimue joins forces with young Arthur on a mission to save her people.

Medieval Shows Game of Throne Witcher Cursed

'Cursed,' 'The Witcher' & 6 More Medieval Shows to Watch

 Cursed Katherine Langford

Worth Watching: 'Freestyle Love Supreme,' 'Porgy and Bess,' Netflix Is 'Cursed,' Amazon Back in 'Absentia'

 katherine-langford-cursed
Preview

Katherine Langford Talks the Intense Physical Training for 'Cursed' (VIDEO)

 Cursed Katherine Langford Nimue Excalibur Teaser
Preview

How Did Netflix's 'Cursed' Change From Book to Screen?

 Cursed Katherine Langford Nimue Excalibur Teaser

Excalibur Chooses a Queen: Find Out When Netflix's 'Cursed' Premieres (VIDEO)

 Cursed season 1 Katherine Langford Nimue

Katherine Langford Goes Medieval for Netflix's 'Cursed' (PHOTOS)