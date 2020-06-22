'Kingdom' to Stream on Netflix — Why It's Worth Checking Out

Kingdom is set to live another day as the former Audience Network series makes the leap to Netflix where all three seasons will stream.

Almost three years after the series was canceled, the stars converged for a mini-reunion discussion hosted by Entertainment Weekly. Along with this exciting discussion, news about the show's streaming availability on Netflix also broke.

Debuting in 2014 and airing through 2017 on DirecTV's Audience Network, Kingdom followed Alvey Kulina (Frank Grillo), a former mixed martial arts fighter, family man and gym owner. As he and wife Lisa (Kiele Sanchez) attempt to keep their gym, Navy Street, afloat, they turn to their son Nate (Nick Jonas) who shows prospects as an up and coming fighter.

Adding drama to the mix, Alvey's on the outs with his other son Jay (Jonathan Tucker) and tensions rise when Lisa's ex, another former MMA champ named Ryan (Matt Lauria), shows up. With added mystery and family drama, the show certainly entices, but it never had the chance to build an audience on a network which has since gone defunct.

Created by Bryon Balasco, Kingdom is sure to find new viewers when it lands on Netflix this Wednesday, July 1. Other cast members featured in the series included Joanna Going, Paul Walter Hauser and Mac Brandt.

Kingdom has been branded as one of TV's most underrated series making it a must-see when it drops on the streaming platform in July. If we know anything about viewers, its that almost everybody loves an underdog. Don't miss it when it arrives soon on Netflix.

Kingdom, Seasons 1-3, Wednesday, July 1, Netflix