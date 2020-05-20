What's Coming and Going From Netflix in June 2020

While viewers continue to binge from home as they social distance, Netflix is here to offer up a fresh crop of titles for June.

Returning favorites include new seasons of The Politician and 13 Reasons Why, the latter of which will conclude its run beginning June 5. Meanwhile, plenty of network series will also arrive on the streamer, including the final run of How to Get Away with Murder and The CW's second season of Roswell, New Mexico.

Fans of NBC's cult favorite horror-thriller Hannibal will be pleased to learn the entire series will begin streaming on the platform in June, in addition to a number of other original films, shows, and more. Check out the full roundup of what's coming and going below.

Available This Month on Netflix:

TBA

It's Okay to Not Be Okay — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

One Take — NETFLIX FILM

Roswell: New Mexico, Season 2

The Show Must Go On: The Queen + Adam Lambert Story

June 1

Act of Valor

All Dogs Go to Heaven

Bad News Bears

Cape Fear

Casper

Cardcaptor Sakura: Clow Card

Cardcaptor Sakura: Sakura Card

Clueless

Cocomelon: Season 1

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial

The Healer

Inside Man

Lust, Caution

Observe and Report

Priest

The Silence of the Lambs

Starship Troopers

The Boy

The Car (1977)

The Disaster Artist

The Help

The Lake House

The Queen

Twister

V for Vendetta

Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story

West Side Story

You Don't Mess with the Zohan

Zodiac

June 2

Alone: Season 6

Fuller House: The Farewell Season — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Garth Brooks: The Road I'm On: Season 1

True: Rainbow Rescue — NETFLIX FAMILY

June 3

Killing Gunther

Lady Bird

Spelling the Dream — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

June 4

Baki: The Great Raitai Tournament Saga — NETFLIX ANIME

Can You Hear Me/ M'entends-tu? — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

June 5

13 Reasons Why: Season 4 — NETFLIX ORIGNAL

Choked: Paisa Bolta Hai — NETFLIX FILM

Hannibal: Season 1-3

The Last Days of American Crime — NETFLIX FILM

June 6

Queen of the South: Season 4

June 7

Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj: Volume 6 (New Episodes Weekly) — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

June 8

Before I Fall

June 10

Curon — NETFLIX SERIES

DC's Legends of Tomorrow: Season 5

Lenox Hill — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Middle Men

My Mister: Season 1

Reality Z — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

June 11

Pose: Season 2

June 12

Da 5 Bloods — NETFLIX FILM

Dating Around: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

F is for Family: Season 4 — NETFLIX ORIGNAL

Jo Koy: In His Elements — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY

ONE PIECE: Alabasta

ONE PIECE: East Blue

ONE PIECE: Enter Chopper at the Winter Island

ONE PIECE: Entering into the Grand Line

Pokémon Journeys: The Series — NETFLIX FAMILY

The Search — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Woods — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

June 13

Alexa & Katie: Part 4 — NETFLIX FAMILY

How to Get Away with Murder: Season 6

Milea

June 14

Marcella: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

June 15

Underdogs

June 16

Baby Mama

Charlie St. Cloud

The Darkness

Frost/Nixon

June 17

An Evening with Beverly Luff Linn

Mr. Iglesias: Part 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

June 18

A Whisker Away — NETFLIX ANIME

The Order: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

June 19

Babies: Part 2 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Father Soldier Son — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Feel the Beat — NETFLIX FILM

Floor Is Lava — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Lost Bullet — NETFLIX FILM

Girls from Impanema: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

One-Way To Tomorrow — NETFLIX FILM

The Politician: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Rhyme Time Town — NETFLIX FAMILY

Wasp Network — NETFLIX FILM

June 21

Goldie

June 22

Dark Skies

June 23

Eric Andre: Legalize Everything — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Athlete A — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Crazy Delicious — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Nobody Knows I'm Here/ Nadie sabe que estory aqui — NETFLIX FILM

June 26

Amar y vivir — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga — NETFLIX FILM

Home Game — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Straight Up

June 29

Bratz: The Movie

June 30

Adu — NETFLIX FILM

BNA — NETFLIX ANIME

George Lopez: We'll Do It For Half — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Leaving This Month:

The King's Speech

God's Not Dead: A Light in Darkness

A Perfect Man

Equilibrium

From Paris with Love

Mad Men: Season 1-7

Standoff

Jonathan Strange & Mr Norrell: Series 1

Dragonheart

Dragonheart 3: The Sorcerer

Dragonheart: A New Beginning

Dragonheart: Battle for the Heartfire

Cutie and the Boxer

The Stanford Prison Experiment

Tarzan

Tarzan 2

Avengers: Infinity War

Jeopardy!: Celebrate Alex Collection

Jeopardy!: Cindy Stowell Collection

Jeopardy!: Seth Wilson Collection

The Day My Butt Went Psycho!: Season 1-2

21

The Amityville Horror

The Andy Griffith Show: Season 1-8

Blow

The Boy in the Striped Pajamas

Brooklyn's Finest

Center Stage

Chasing Amy

Cheers: Season 1-11

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang

Chloe

Click

Cloverfield

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button

The Duchess

Elizabeth

Elizabeth: The Golden Age

Ferris Bueller's Day Off

Ghost Rider

Happyish: Season 1

Here Alone

Inception

Instructions Not Included

The Invention of Lying

Julie & Julia

Kate & Leopold

Kiss the Girls

The Last Samurai

Limitless: Season 1

Little Monsters

Mansfield Park

The Mask of Zorro

The Matrix

The Matrix Reloaded

The Matrix Revolutions

Minority Report

Patriot Games

Philadelphia

The Polar Express

Race to Witch Mountain

The Ring

Scary Movie

Sliver

Stuart Little 2

Tremors

Tremors 2: Aftershocks

Tremors 3: Back to Perfection

Tremors 4: The Legend Begins

Tremors 5: Bloodline

What Lies Beneath

Yes Man