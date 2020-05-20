What's Coming and Going From Netflix in June 2020
13 Reasons Why
While viewers continue to binge from home as they social distance, Netflix is here to offer up a fresh crop of titles for June.
Returning favorites include new seasons of The Politician and 13 Reasons Why, the latter of which will conclude its run beginning June 5. Meanwhile, plenty of network series will also arrive on the streamer, including the final run of How to Get Away with Murder and The CW's second season of Roswell, New Mexico.
What's Coming and Going From Netflix in May 2020
Fans of NBC's cult favorite horror-thriller Hannibal will be pleased to learn the entire series will begin streaming on the platform in June, in addition to a number of other original films, shows, and more. Check out the full roundup of what's coming and going below.
Available This Month on Netflix:
TBA
It's Okay to Not Be Okay — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
One Take — NETFLIX FILM
Roswell: New Mexico, Season 2
The Show Must Go On: The Queen + Adam Lambert Story
June 1
Act of Valor
All Dogs Go to Heaven
Bad News Bears
Cape Fear
Casper
Cardcaptor Sakura: Clow Card
Cardcaptor Sakura: Sakura Card
Clueless
Cocomelon: Season 1
E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial
The Healer
Inside Man
Lust, Caution
Observe and Report
Priest
The Silence of the Lambs
Starship Troopers
The Boy
The Car (1977)
The Disaster Artist
The Help
The Lake House
The Queen
Twister
V for Vendetta
Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story
West Side Story
You Don't Mess with the Zohan
Zodiac
'13 Reasons Why': Which Secrets Will Come Out in the Final Season? (VIDEO)
June 2
Alone: Season 6
Fuller House: The Farewell Season — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Garth Brooks: The Road I'm On: Season 1
True: Rainbow Rescue — NETFLIX FAMILY
June 3
Killing Gunther
Lady Bird
Spelling the Dream — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
June 4
Baki: The Great Raitai Tournament Saga — NETFLIX ANIME
Can You Hear Me/ M'entends-tu? — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
June 5
13 Reasons Why: Season 4 — NETFLIX ORIGNAL
Choked: Paisa Bolta Hai — NETFLIX FILM
Hannibal: Season 1-3
The Last Days of American Crime — NETFLIX FILM
June 6
Queen of the South: Season 4
June 7
Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj: Volume 6 (New Episodes Weekly) — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
June 8
Before I Fall
June 10
Curon — NETFLIX SERIES
DC's Legends of Tomorrow: Season 5
Lenox Hill — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Middle Men
My Mister: Season 1
Reality Z — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Payton Hobart Runs for Senate in 'The Politician' Season 2 First Look (PHOTOS)
June 11
Pose: Season 2
June 12
Da 5 Bloods — NETFLIX FILM
Dating Around: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
F is for Family: Season 4 — NETFLIX ORIGNAL
Jo Koy: In His Elements — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
ONE PIECE: Alabasta
ONE PIECE: East Blue
ONE PIECE: Enter Chopper at the Winter Island
ONE PIECE: Entering into the Grand Line
Pokémon Journeys: The Series — NETFLIX FAMILY
The Search — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Woods — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
June 13
Alexa & Katie: Part 4 — NETFLIX FAMILY
How to Get Away with Murder: Season 6
Milea
June 14
Marcella: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
June 15
Underdogs
June 16
Baby Mama
Charlie St. Cloud
The Darkness
Frost/Nixon
June 17
An Evening with Beverly Luff Linn
Mr. Iglesias: Part 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Which 'Never Have I Ever' Character Are You? (QUIZ)
June 18
A Whisker Away — NETFLIX ANIME
The Order: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
June 19
Babies: Part 2 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Father Soldier Son — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Feel the Beat — NETFLIX FILM
Floor Is Lava — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Lost Bullet — NETFLIX FILM
Girls from Impanema: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
One-Way To Tomorrow — NETFLIX FILM
The Politician: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Rhyme Time Town — NETFLIX FAMILY
Wasp Network — NETFLIX FILM
June 21
Goldie
June 22
Dark Skies
June 23
Eric Andre: Legalize Everything — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
Athlete A — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Crazy Delicious — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Nobody Knows I'm Here/ Nadie sabe que estory aqui — NETFLIX FILM
June 26
Amar y vivir — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga — NETFLIX FILM
Home Game — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Straight Up
June 29
Bratz: The Movie
June 30
Adu — NETFLIX FILM
BNA — NETFLIX ANIME
George Lopez: We'll Do It For Half — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
Joel McHale on 'Community' Movie Chances, 'The Darkest Timeline' Podcast & Reunion Table Read
Leaving This Month:
The King's Speech
God's Not Dead: A Light in Darkness
A Perfect Man
Equilibrium
From Paris with Love
Mad Men: Season 1-7
Standoff
Jonathan Strange & Mr Norrell: Series 1
Dragonheart
Dragonheart 3: The Sorcerer
Dragonheart: A New Beginning
Dragonheart: Battle for the Heartfire
Cutie and the Boxer
The Stanford Prison Experiment
Tarzan
Tarzan 2
Avengers: Infinity War
Jeopardy!: Celebrate Alex Collection
Jeopardy!: Cindy Stowell Collection
Jeopardy!: Seth Wilson Collection
The Day My Butt Went Psycho!: Season 1-2
21
The Amityville Horror
The Andy Griffith Show: Season 1-8
Blow
The Boy in the Striped Pajamas
Brooklyn's Finest
Center Stage
Chasing Amy
Cheers: Season 1-11
Chitty Chitty Bang Bang
Chloe
Click
Cloverfield
The Curious Case of Benjamin Button
The Duchess
Elizabeth
Elizabeth: The Golden Age
Ferris Bueller's Day Off
Ghost Rider
Happyish: Season 1
Here Alone
Inception
Instructions Not Included
The Invention of Lying
Julie & Julia
Kate & Leopold
Kiss the Girls
The Last Samurai
'Queer Eye' Season 5 Sets Premiere Date on Netflix
Limitless: Season 1
Little Monsters
Mansfield Park
The Mask of Zorro
The Matrix
The Matrix Reloaded
The Matrix Revolutions
Minority Report
Patriot Games
Philadelphia
The Polar Express
Race to Witch Mountain
The Ring
Scary Movie
Sliver
Stuart Little 2
Tremors
Tremors 2: Aftershocks
Tremors 3: Back to Perfection
Tremors 4: The Legend Begins
Tremors 5: Bloodline
What Lies Beneath
Yes Man