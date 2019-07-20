Henry Cavill & 'The Witcher' Cast on Bringing the Books to Life on Netflix (VIDEO)

It's been a long time coming for fans of Andrzej Sapkowski's The Witcher books, as their Netflix series adaptation is finally nearing its yet-to-be-announced 2019 debut.

In anticipation of the fantasy series' arrival, cast members Henry Cavill, Freya Allan and Anya Cholatra along with showrunner Lauren Hissrich sat down with Damian Holbrook in the TV Insider studio to discuss all things The Witcher. The project has been well underway for more than two years, Hissrich reveals, so the group was more than eager to share what they could about the epic show.

"It's been taking a while to get to fruition, but we're so excited for people to finally be seeing it. We're so excited to be here and actually be able to talk about it for the first time," Hissrich eagerly says at the beginning of the interview.

The cast then delves a bit into their characters. Allan, who plays Ciri, discusses the importance of her character being able to see from a new perspective. Meanwhile, Cavill, who portrays Geralt of Rivia, notes that while his character may be a ruthless monster hunter, he also has a "heart of gold."

Cholatra talks about her character Yennefer, a sorceress with a vulnerability she says is not often seen in such characters. See their whole conversation in the exciting video interview above, which also includes Cavill revealing that he's a video game enthusiast. "I wear my geek on my sleeve these days," jokes the actor.

Catch it all above and don't miss The Witcher on Netflix when it debuts later this year.

The Witcher, Series Premiere, 2019, Netflix