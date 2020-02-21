'The Witcher' Season 2 Begins Production — Meet the New Cast Additions

Toss a coin to Netflix because The Witcher Season 2 has begun production in the UK ahead of its anticipated 2021 launch.

Henry Cavill returns as Geralt of Rivia, with fellow Season 1 costars Anya Chalotra as sorceress Yennefer, Freya Allan as Ciri and Joey Batey as Jaskier. Along with these stars, seven new faces will join the world introduced to fans in late 2019.

Joining Cavill, Chalotra, Allan and Batey are Yasen Atour (Young Wallender) as Coen, Agnes Bjorn as Vereena, Paul Bullion (Peaky Blinders) as Lambert, Thue Ersted Rasmussen (Fast and Furious 9) as Eskel, Aisha Fabienne Ross (The Danish Girl) as Lydia, Kristofer Hivju (Game of Thrones) as Nivellen and Mecia Simson as Francesca.

Of the new additions, showrunner and executive producer Lauren Scmidt Hissrich said, "The reaction to Season 1 of The Witcher set a high bar for adding new talent for the second season. Sophie Holland and her casting team have once again found the very best people to embody these characters, and in the hands of these accomplished directors, we're excited to see these new stories come to life."

Netflix has also unveiled the directors who are set to helm Season 2's episodes among which are Umbrella Academy's Stephen Surjik on Episodes 1 and 2, Cursed's Sarah O'Gorman on Episodes 3 and 4, The Last Kingdom's Ed Bazalgette for Episodes 5 and 8, and Meet the Patels' Geeta Patel on Episodes 6 and 7.

Other returning stars in Season 2 include: Myanna Burning as Tissaia, Tom Canton as Filavandrel, Lilly Cooper as Murta, Jeremy Crawford as Yarpin Zigrin, Eamon Farren as Chair, Mahesh Jadu as Vilgefortz, Terence Maynard as Artorius, Lars Mikkelson as Stregobor, Mimi Ndiweni as Fingilla Vogo, Royce Pierreson as Istredd, Wilson Radjou-Pujalte as Dara and Anna Shaffer as Triss Merigold, and Therica Wilson Read as Sabrina.

Let us know what you think about the additions in the comments below and stay tuned for more news about The Witcher as Season 2 approaches.

The Witcher, Season 2, Coming 2021, Netflix