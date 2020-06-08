'90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days' Tell All Part 2: We'll Miss You (RECAP)

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Season 4 Tell All, Part 2.]

The Tell All reunion concludes after last night's exquisite Part 1. From Tom's wandering eye to clarification on where Lana and David stand today, the Tell All Part 2 gives us answers we didn't even know we needed. After weeks of watching Before the 90 Days during an unprecedented pandemic, we'll especially miss this Season 4 cast. It's time to finally say goodbye ... until the spinoff.

Avery & Ash (& Tom & Stephanie): Love Triangle or Square?

Tom is still missing from the Tell All, leaving Avery to explain what his blow-up was about. "When Tom found out that I wasn't in a relationship, he came to me and was like, 'you are really attractive and we can have dinner together, maybe I'm not your type or maybe I am,'" she says.

"That's his style," Darcey confirms.

"I was like, well first off there's absolutely nothing that's going to happen. And he screenshotted me communicating to him saying 'yeah, we can like hang out' and sent it to Ash and was like, 'look what Avery is doing,'" Avery wraps up. She just calls Tom's actions "childish behavior" and says he's just selfish.

Tom suddenly logs back into the Zoom call, lighting a cigarette for dramatic effect. He owns up to asking Avery out and says she did accept. However, he refuses to admit that he took screenshots of the conversation, even though Ash is the one who came to Avery telling her that.

Well guess what? Ash lied. Again. Is it safe yet to deem this pathological behavior?

Oh my gosh, and then another bombshell: Tom asked Stephanie out as well. Does he have no respect for Darcey? He just keeps blowing smoke...literally.

Lisa steps in to defend Tom, whom she's apparently also met up with for one-on-one dinners in New York. "We've already established I'm an a**hole!" Tom jokes.

Lisa & Usman: First Wife Problems

Host Shaun Robinson congratulates Lisa and Usman on their nuptials but also points out their social media arguments. They've both blocked one another online, and Usman says that he doesn't know why they fight so much. "How do American women typically act?" he keeps repeating, asking other cast members for clarity.

Ed applauds Usman for his calmness while dealing with Lisa. "With all due respect, you're like a bull in a china shop," Ed provokes Lisa. She starts yelling, asking what he knows about honesty.

Avery says not all American women act like Lisa. She then turns her target to Avery: "that's why Ash dumped your a**."

"You treated him like a piece of s**t," Ed continues. "You treated him like a little goat."

"You're the f**king goat. F**k you," Lisa screams.

"Baby Love, you are my wife. Calm down," Usman smiles. It comes out that Lisa found messages on his phone from a woman, and she is worried that he's having an affair. But Usman has even more evidence: Lisa apparently has "male and female strippers running through her Facebook feed."

She claims that the woman he is talking to is a porn star though. WHAT?! "She's a f**king porn star. A bad one, at that," Lisa attacks. "How would your family react if they found out about that?"

"Listen, she can be a porn star if she likes," Usman defends himself. "She has 2.3 million followers. If she posts my song, I must reply. Why? Because I'm a musician."

Shaun asks if Lisa believes Usman has been unfaithful to her at any point during their relationship. Lisa says physically, no, but it's disrespectful for him to be telling women that he loves them. Shaun also asks about a previous interview Usman did about having multiple wives.

"If Lisa could not give birth because of her age, I would definitely add another wife to get a child. There are no rules about it and nobody can stop me," Usman confirms. Apparently Lisa already knows this and has discussed it multiple times with him.

"Lisa, you have a problem with women sending him emojis in his DM. How are you going to deal with another woman actually having sex with Usman?" Shaun asks. Lisa says if Usman takes more wives, then she'll just "take more husbands" even though it's illegal in the U.S.

Tom asks if there are any restrictions on who another wife could be, and Usman clarifies that it would have to be a woman from his hometown.

"As long as he can provide for my house, I'm OK with it because the marriage in the United States would not be legal," Lisa says. "She's just a second person to his life. She's not legally a wife."

Usman completely disagrees, reminding Lisa that she would be a wife just like Lisa is a wife. He also quickly says he now has "no intention of moving to the United States." Wait, but wasn't that his whole mission during this season? Didn't he convince himself to just put up with Lisa's control issues until he could come to the U.S. for his music career?

Shaun asks if Lisa is considering moving to Nigeria now, and she just says that it's a "very personal decision" she declines to discuss at the moment.

"The future of our relationship always depends on Lisa," Usman concludes. "I'm ready to be with Lisa for the rest of my life."

David & Lana: Alone, Together

David tries to reach Lana through the website to join the Tell All. Wait, didn't they agree to use the phone he bought her instead? Apparently she didn't like using the phone keyboard with her fake nails.

Lana still is also using the website under the excuse that she just moved and is trying to meet friends. Tom even acknowledges that he could go online and start talking to Lana right now, officially making Tom the Casanova of the Tell All.

"It's not a poor man's game," David defends against Ed and Tom saying it's a scam.

Shaun adds that apparently David used to receive tangible catalogs of women to talk to, pre-Internet. "So you'd flip through like a photo album?" Shaun asks. David would then fly to the Ukraine to meet the women he had chosen from the catalog. Over the course of about 20 years, he's been to the Ukraine 20 times.

"It's been an amazing adventure," David boasts. He estimates the total cost around $250,000 to $300,000. Ed and Stephanie call the situation "insane," and David screams for Ed to leave.

Shaun brings on Caesar, another Before the 90 Days alum. Caesar had a similar situation last season when he flew to Mexico to meet his online Ukrainian love Maria but left empty-handed. David actually tried dating Maria years ago, but after a half-hour, he thought she was too "high-maintenance." Apparently this conversation overlapped with Caesar's relationship with her.

Yet after Season 3 of Before the 90 Days finished filming, Caesar did finally meet Maria in-person in Kiev. He stayed for almost two weeks but has no photos from his trip.

Usman confronts David and says he believes the relationship to be fake because of how Lana treated him while abroad. Stephanie jumps in, explaining that women in the Ukraine are "cold." Stephanie's mother married her stepfather for a green card to leave the Czech Republic when Stephanie was a child, and she says that doesn't make their relationship fake. Yolanda laughably tells David he's in denial because "seven years is a long time."

Overall, David says he is still engaged to Lana but today they are not together. It makes no sense, but whatever floats David's boat....or RV.

That's an abrupt wrap for the official Tell All reunion. We'll miss this cast of couples, and hope them all the best. It's truly been a special season.

90 Day Fiancé: B90 Strikes Back, Series Premiere, Monday, June 22, 8/7c, TLC