'90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days' Finale: Love Conquers All (RECAP)

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Season 4, Episode 15 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days.]

The Season 4 finale includes both an engagement and a wedding, but fair warning: it's all about Geoffrey and Varya this week, with a dash of David's disillusioned approach to love as a form of conquering sprinkled in.

Bar Fight

The baffling love triangle continues as Mary appears at the same bar as Varya and Geoffrey. "He has a lot of explaining to do," Mary warns about Geoffrey's betrayal. He admits that Varya was "in the wrong" but still doesn't offer Mary any answers.

"I brought Mary into this. Of course I care for Mary. I care for her a lot. She's one of my best friends...I hope Mary will accept whatever I choose," Geoffrey tells the camera. He invites Mary to join the group with Varya, and the two women awkwardly stare at one another while sipping beers. Varya requests to talk with Mary privately, and then things get heated.

"So why the f**k are you here?" Mary asks Varya.

"If you want everything good for [Geoffrey] then just stay away. He doesn't love you," Varya seethes.

"I give it six months, max," Mary laughs.

The quick, stifled conversation ends in Varya leaving the bar. "I don't know who the f**k she thinks she is," Mary says with the last word. "I don't know if I should just walk the f**k away and call it a day...I don't know what [Geoffrey] wants and that just breaks my heart."

Trust the Process

Lisa fought with Usman and his brothers on the eve of their wedding. "This is the most embarrassing thing that could ever happen to me in this relationship," Usman confesses. "I don't know if she's worth it."

He goes to the hotel room intending to calm Lisa down, but instead she abruptly apologizes, blaming stress and the Nigerian heat. "I'm not marrying you because you're a celebrity in your country. I'm marrying you because I love you, Usman," she calmly states. "Do you still want to marry me?"

"I have never denied you, your love...I cannot say no to you now, so yes I will marry you but please, I want to beg you now. Believe me when I say something and trust me as the man you're going to get married to," Usman responds.

"Tomorrow opens a new chapter in our life, a new beginning as husband and wife, and I believe with all my heart it's only going to grow bigger and better," Lisa says before they embrace. In a confessional, though, Usman admits that he hopes she will change over time.

Call Me, Blondie

In the Ukraine, David prepares for his third date with Lana. They still only communicate through the dating website that charges him every time he sends a message. He hopes to move their conversation off of the website, and eventually propose before flying back to Las Vegas. He meets Lana at a café and gives her one of his signature fifteen minute-long hugs.

Once seated, David asks if they're "on the same page" and introduces the idea of leaving the website. Lana agrees. "I'm in love with you, and I have something for you and I don't know how you're going to react," he begins. He gifts her a phone to facilitate their communication moving forward, including translation applications and Internet access. However, this now means that he can contact her at any time during the day, something that Lana seems hesitant about even as she accepts the present.

Father-Daughter Time

Ed returns to daily life in San Diego after his breakup with Rosemarie. "In the end ultimately it failed but I'm going to be OK," he tells the camera. He meets up with daughter Tiffany to mend their relationship.

"When my dad told me about Rosemarie, I freaked out and my dad and I had a huge argument on the phone. I was so hurt with the fact that he wasn't listening to his own daughter that is coming from a place of love and concern, that I ceased all contact with him and I don't know how to move past that at least right now," Tiffany says in a confessional.

Ed brings her a large bouquet of flowers, and they walk along the water. He admits that she was right about Rosemarie ("it just kind of blew up in my face") but explains that it was something he had to do for himself and learn on his own. "I didn't really understand why you were so upset," Ed opens up. Tiffany, who is 29 years old, explains that it was mostly difficult for her because of Rosemarie's age (23).

"I was selfish, and I'm sorry. One thing I definitely want you to know is you were and are always the love of my life," Ed cries. "I'm human. I'm a dumba**. I'm a human funny dumba**."

Ed concludes that he has "no regrets" about his relationship with Rosemarie. "I just wanted to be happy. I wanted what every couple I see every day has," he passionately states. "I want intimacy, I want love. I'm not ready to give up."

See Also '90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined' Miniseries Catches Up With Fan Favorites Fans of the TLC reality show phenomenon can now catch up with over 40 of their favorite cast members from past seasons.

Number One Girl

Varya wakes up in bed next to Geoffrey. So much for him being torn between the two women. "I know it looks bad...I'm not sure where this situation is going," he tells the camera. "I don't want to get hurt again."

Varya demands Geoffrey stays away from Mary ("I don't want other pretty girls around my man") and she says that her "place" is being the "number one girl in his life." He, meanwhile, hopes to slow down their relationship and show Varya his day-to-day life in Knoxville before fully committing.

After a day waving at trains⁠—which is apparently a super exciting pastime for Geoffrey⁠—Varya admits to him that it was a mistake to turn down his proposal. Geoffrey, spewing shreds of sadism, stresses that he wants Varya to truly understand how much she had hurt him. If he wants to be with her and she wants to be with him, what's the problem? Oh yeah, Geoffrey enjoys watching women squirm.

Coming Out to Mom

Back in Yonkers, Stephanie resumes her YouTube persona. Finally, she feels ready to open up to her mother about her bisexuality and explain her breakup with Erika. "It's just been really lonely and sad dealing with it on my own," Stephanie tells the camera. What about her friends at the start of the season who helped her pack? Nope, they're irrelevant. She needs the drama of feeling utterly alone, and is fearful that her mother will "invalidate" her feelings⁠—something Stephanie herself has experience doing to Erika.

Stephanie drives to her mom's house for dinner with her brother, where her mom immediately questions why she hasn't been herself lately. "I met Erika on the internet, and over the past few months, things between me and her took a more romantic turn," Stephanie reveals. "The reason I went to Australia was to start a relationship that was more serious with her, that would lead maybe to her moving to the United States but it didn't work out."

Her mother shakes her head, claiming that Stephanie is "confused" because of her past "toxic relationships."

"This is not something new. This is not the first time I've had feelings for another woman. I am bisexual. This is me," Stephanie stands her ground. Her mother completely ignores Stephanie's emotional statement, horribly saying that her sexuality makes her "sad" because now Stephanie can't meet a "prince charming" and have a "traditional wedding."

Stephanie asks if she should even tell her mother if she's dating women moving forward, and her mom claims that Stephanie should always be open about her relationships because she just wants her to be happy. Mother and daughter hug, and Stephanie is suddenly content with the reaction. "She's not completely rejecting the idea so I just need to continue to be honest with her and live my truth," she says.

Denial Runs Deep

David receives a surprise email from the private investigator he'd previously fired. The message has all of Lana's other dating profiles attached, with her photo linked to the name Anastasia in Moscow, and numerous other locations and monikers. "She's got three profiles on this Russian website. These links are all bullsh**," David smugly fumes as he replies with a selfie of him and Lana. "Case closed."

On his final day in Kiev, he wanders the streets alone in a fur-topped hat and crinkled faux leather trench, like a Coen Brothers extra in between takes. Lana is too busy babysitting her nephew to spend the last day with him; she does however plan on seeing him off to the airport the next day. David also admits to not being intimate with Lana during his trip.

"I don't actually have my girl yet. I want to put a ring on the finger," he plans. "We've had some amazing moments together but she's been hot and cold. I don't know if it's time to take that next step and make that proposal. I really don't want her to say no."

What About Mary?

Geoffrey takes the next step and introduces Varya to two of his sons, Paxton and Dakota. "I think Varya coming here was a very bold move. I think it shows she wants to be a part of this," Paxton tells the camera.

Geoffrey awkwardly asks what his sons think about Varya right in front of her, and Paxton appropriately asks what happened to his relationship with Mary. They all laugh and leave together.

Varya gushes to Geoffrey that his sons are so much like him. "I'm OK with that, as long as they don't make the same mistakes in life," he smiles, with a twinkle in his eye. She just blinks, and he whispers that he's "referring to the prison thing."

Later, they go on a cruise along the Tennessee River, and who really cares? Blah blah blah, they're both scared of what's to come, etc. If they're not complaining about the past, they're talking in vague clichés about the future. Varya basically asks Geoffrey to propose again ("where is my ring?") but he considers that to be "pushing" him too much. "I don't know if I'm ready at this very moment to say 'hey will you marry me?'" Geoffrey tells the camera. Just wait another commercial break.

A Yolanda Footnote

Oh my gosh, almost forgot Yolanda that is still a cast member! Her daughter Carra asks Yolanda to speak with the private investigator she hired. They recount her whole saga to the P.I., and he agrees to look into it. Yolanda is still holding out hope that Williams is real. That's about it.

Cinderella Story

It's Lisa and Usman's wedding day, and both are ecstatic. "I am very happy in this moment, and I'm just imagining how my life is going to be in America," he says in a confessional. She dons a custom white wedding "Cinderella" dress but of course opts to not wear a bra. "Let's go, my African king," she coos to Usman. "Let's go make it legal."

His family and friends wait at the marriage registry office as Usman and Lisa walk down the aisle to sign the official paperwork. The magistrate asks them to read the vows, and both say "I do." Lisa and Usman are officially married, but his family is still unhappy. His friends, however, have a different take on it. "Honestly before we were thinking that maybe she's too old or she's fat, but I believe they are going to be a very lovely family if both of them have the patience to overlook some things," his roommate Giant says.

Usman sings his signature song to Lisa a cappella at the reception to much applause. "I feel like I'm living a Cinderella story," she gushes.

Literal Wedding Bells

And then more Varya and Geoffrey. Her trip is already almost over, and he takes her to a wishing well to write down wishes and then hang them on a wall before ringing a bell.

Geoffrey gets down on one knee to make his own wish come true. Aww. "Our wishes are completely the same!" Varya cries. She says yes, and the two are engaged.

Begging For More

Darcey, our sweet beautiful angel. "I'm just trying to get my life back on track and use this time to better myself. I just want to focus on me again," she says, immediately before not focusing on herself and wondering aloud to twin Stacey if Tom is still with new girlfriend Shannon. "I deserve better," Darcey says from underneath a heap of black fur.

One of Tom's friends messaged her apparently at Tom's urging since Darcey previously blocked him. Tom's mother also reached out to her, explaining that Tom feels like he made a mistake and wants to work things out with Darcey. Guess Tom's "forever" relationship with three-week girlfriend Shannon was short-lived. Darcey remains steadfast in her decision to cut Tom fully out of her life, and Stacey supports her decision.

Stacey's own fiancé, Florian, has his K-1 visa interview coming up....is this a teaser for 90 Day Fiancé Season 8? Darcey meanwhile knows she also needs a change. "I am who I am...Next time I'll be more cautious because I never want to be in a situation like that again, so I'll wait for the right one," she tells the camera. "I'm ready to love life again."

Leaving Love

Post-wedding, Lisa packs to return to the U.S. "I'm leaving my best friend today, my husband, my everything," she whispers through tears. "I don't know how I'm going to do this."

"I'm going to miss everything about her," Usman echoes, before once again breaking into a somber version of his song. Lisa flies back to the U.S.

Airport Au Revoir

The newly-engaged Varya and Geoffrey leave for the airport. "I'm happy for the future," he tells the camera. "It didn't start out as happiness when I saw her on my doorstep. I was scared. But it turned into a beautiful time, a beautiful experience."

Varya cries at the airport but Geoffrey comforts her that he'll see her soon, and she is officially his fiancé. While the K-1 visa process takes roughly eight months, he says it's a small price to pay for being in "rocking chairs" with her. "I know in the end we're going to be together so it's OK," he hopefully smiles.

"I Did It"

On the other side of the globe, Lana picks up David to also take him to the airport. "It's a shame that he's leaving," she says in a confessional. They say standard goodbyes, promising to communicate more. He hugs her, rocking for a while before slurping her lips. He leaves without popping the question.

Oh wait, he's back. "I don't want to go yet," David says through tears. "I love you." And oh my gosh, he's on the floor proposing. "Lana, Lana, will you marry me?"

She starts giggling, but then says yes before heavily sighing. Her eyes remain empty as she hugs him once more. "I have my girl now. I really have her. Everybody thought that she wouldn't be there to meet me. Not only was she there, but she's now mine," David brags. Thanks to Ash's seminar, David seems to have learned that women are trophies meant to be bought and sold; he's speaking as though he's Lana's new owner. Lana meanwhile looks like she's about to cry. She reminds herself that she can go to Vegas if she says yes (spoiler: it's highly overrated, Lana). David tells the camera that he now "has his other half."

"I did it," he smiles to himself in the most hideous form of self-congratulations. He'll most likely be uttering that same phrase á la Robert Durst in a few years.

Well, that's a wrap on Season 4.

Previews

The addicting Tell All reunion begins with Part 1, hosted by Shawn Robinson via Zoom due to the quarantine. We see that Darcey has fully morphed into Donatella Versace, and Ed accuses Rosemarie of cheating on him with a woman. The private investigator shares his findings about Williams, David is shown crying presumably over a broken engagement with Lana, and Avery confronts Ash about his lies. Plus, Tom and Avery apparently have beef with one another, and Stephanie's friend attacks Erika. But the biggest bombshell is that Usman hopes to have more wives in addition to Lisa.

It's all next week on the 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Tell All!

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Tell All, Sunday, 8/7c, TLC