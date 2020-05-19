Hulu Announces 'Just Shoot Me!' Reunion With Cast & Creator

The stars, creator and director of Just Shoot Me! are getting together for a special reunion event thanks to Hulu and Sony Pictures Television.

On Tuesday, June 2, David Spade, George Segal, Wendie Malick, Enrico Colantoni, Laura San Giacomo, creator Steven Levitan, director Pamela Fryman and more will reunite on Hulu's YouTube page to reminisce about their favorite episodes and fondest memories, as well as answer fan questions in a virtual setting.

Hulu is currently streaming all episodes of the beloved 1997-2003 sitcom, which ran for 149 episodes over the course of seven seasons on NBC, and was nominated for six Emmys as well as seven Golden Globe Awards.

Just Shoot Me! followed the inner workings of the fictional fashion magazine Blush and its staff. When journalist Maya (Laura San Giacomo) is fired from her job, she goes to work for dad Jack Gallo (George Segal) who runs Blush, where they interact with secretary Dennis (David Spade), fashion correspondent Nina (Wendi Malick) as well as photographer Elliot (Enrico Colantoni).

Fans are being welcomed to submit questions via Hulu's Instagram account ahead of the reunion and Q&A that will be moderated by Gerrad Hall (Entertainment Weekly). In 2018, Malick revealed in an interview with TV Insider her hopes for a possible reunion that is now reality.

"I have had many people say, 'Do you think they'll bring back Just Shoot Me!?' I have to say, if that could happen and we got back the most wonderful writers... that could be fun. We've remained friends after all these years and it would be sort of fun to see where those people were 15 years later or whatever," she said.

See what happens when the cast reunites by checking in on Hulu's YouTube page on June 2, and catch up with Just Shoot Me! which is streaming now on the platform.

