'Mythic Quest' to Debut Special Quarantine Episode for Apple TV+ (VIDEO)

It might not be a new expansion pack but Mythic Quest: Raven's Banquet is bestowing fans with something much more comical – a quarantine episode debuting Friday, May 22 on Apple TV+.

The ensemble cast of the streaming platform's workplace comedy are coming together remotely for an all-new special written, filmed and edited in quarantine. Entitled Mythic Quest: Quarantine, the half-hour episode finds the team behind the biggest multiplayer video game of all-time tasked with working from home.

Written by star, co-creator and executive producer Rob McElhenney, co-creator and executive producer Megan Ganz and executive producer and star David Hornsby, the episode reunites the cast including McElhenney, Hornsby, F. Murray Abraham, Charlotte Nicdao, Danny Pudi, Imani Hakim, Ashly Burch, Craig Mazin, Naomi Ekperigin, Catilin McGee, Jesse Ennis, and Humphrey Ker.

The installment will see Poppy (Nicdao) and Ian (McElhenney) struggle with solitude, while Brad (Pudi) and David (Hornsby) start a charitable competition. Meanwhile, assistant Jo (Ennis) tries to explain how video-conferencing works to C.W. (Abraham) and the effort will yield interesting results. The bonus episode was self-shot as the cast worked remotely from various locations across the country.

"Lots of workplaces are figuring out this whole working-from-home thing, and the gaming industry is no different. Virtual meetings are a new and special kind of hell, so I think people will relate," said Rob McElhenney. "Yes we've all had low points, but there have also been incredible moments of triumph and we wanted to celebrate that.

"We needed to shoot this episode fast without sacrificing quality," he added. "Thankfully, we're living in a time when everyone's got a camera in their pocket. Having an iPhone coupled with the ingenuity of our crew, allowed us to make this unique piece of television in just days. We hope people enjoy it as much as we enjoyed making it."

Catch a sneak peek at the episode with the trailer below and don't miss Mythic Quest: Quarantine when it arrives on Apple TV+ this month.

Mythic Quest: Quarantine, Premieres Friday, May 22, Apple TV+