‘Just Shoot Me!’ Turns 25: Where’s the Cast Now?

Workplace comedies are always in fashion… especially when they take place at a fashion magazine! But before there was Ugly Betty and The Bold Type, there was Just Shoot Me!, which turns 25 on March 4.

Created by a pre-Modern Family Steve Levitan, the NBC sitcom followed the staff of the fictional fashion mag Blush. And its cast has kept up their TV careers in the years since Just Shoot Me! ended its six-season run in 2003. Here’s what they’ve been up to lately…