‘Just Shoot Me!’ Turns 25: Where’s the Cast Now?

Workplace comedies are always in fashion… especially when they take place at a fashion magazine! But before there was Ugly Betty and The Bold Type, there was Just Shoot Me!, which turns 25 on March 4.

Created by a pre-Modern Family Steve Levitan, the NBC sitcom followed the staff of the fictional fashion mag Blush. And its cast has kept up their TV careers in the years since Just Shoot Me! ended its six-season run in 2003. Here’s what they’ve been up to lately…

Laura San Giacomo
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Laura San Giacomo (Maya Gallo)

San Giacomo has been recurring as Dr. Grace Confalone on the CBS procedural NCIS, and she appears as Deb in the new Amazon Prime Video comedy-drama As We See It.

Enrico Colantoni
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Enrico Colantoni (Elliot DiMauro)

Colantoni, best known these days as private eye Keith Mars of The CW’s Veronica Mars, recurred as Whitman on the HBO drama Westworld and played Brian in the post-apocalyptic HBO Max miniseries Station Eleven.

George Segal
Mark Davis/Getty Images

George Segal (Jack Gallo)

Segal died in March 2021 at the age of 87, but before his death, he starred as eccentric grandfather Albert “Pops” Solomon on the ABC sitcom The Goldbergs.

Wendie Malick
Jerod Harris/Getty Images for The Environmental Media Association

Wendie Malick (Nina Van Horn)

Malick has spent recent years voicing Beatrice Horseman in the Netflix animated hit BoJack Horseman, recurring as President Hagemeyer (of East Texas Tech) on the CBS sitcom Young Sheldon, and voicing Eda in the Disney Channel animated fantasy The Owl House.

David Spade
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

David Spade (Dennis Finch)

Spade had a late-night talk show on Comedy Central for one season, hosting Lights Out With David Spade between 2019 and 2020. More recently, he filled in as host of the ABC dating show Bachelor in Paradise and continued voicing invisible man Griffin in the Hotel Transylvania animated film series.

Brian Posehn
Paul Butterfield/Getty Images

Brian Posehn (Kevin Liotta)

As a voice and on-screen actor, Posehn has had recent guest-starring roles in episodes of The Mandalorian, Steven Universe, The Neighborhood, Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K., and Star Trek: Lower Decks. He also recurred on the CBS sitcom The Big Bang Theory as Bert Kibbler.

Rena Sofer
David Livingston/Getty Images

Rena Sofer (Vicki Costa)

Sofer has been starring on the CBS daytime soap The Bold and the Beautiful since 2013, playing mysterious businesswoman Quinn Fuller.

Simon Templeman
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Simon Templeman (Simon Leeds)

Templeman has carved out a video-game career, voicing characters in the World of Warcraft, Diablo, and Mass Effect franchises. He did, however, appear back on television last year in an episode of the Apple TV+ comedy Acapulco.

Rebecca Romijn
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Rebecca Romijn (Adrienne Barker)

Romijn has boldly gone where many TV actors have gone before: Paramount+’s Star Trek franchise. She played Una Chin-Riley a.k.a. Number One in Star Trek: Discovery and Star Trek: Short Treks, and she’ll reprise the part in the upcoming Star Trek: Strange New Worlds.

