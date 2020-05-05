Who Is Performing in 'The Disney Family Singalong: Volume II'?

The Disney Family Singalong: Volume II arrives this coming Sunday, May 10, and a slew of new stars are set to perform in the special.

Once again hosted by Ryan Seacrest, the evening filled with Disney tunes will include performances from a wide variety of talents ranging from Broadway stars and voice performers to musical artists. Falling on the same date as Mother's Day, there's a theme to some of the numbers.

With the special airing ahead of American Idol, Seacrest teased that it will feature mom-to-be Katy Perry, but further details haven't been revealed at this time. Officially announced participants include Chloe x Halle, Billy Eichner, Hayley Erbert, Halsey, Josh Gad, Donald Glover, Derek Hough, Julianne Hough, Idina Menzel, Miguel, Keke Palmer, Ben Platt, Seth Rogen, Anika Noni Rose, Walter Russell III, Cassie Levy, Kara Lindsay, Kevin Massey and Josh Strickland.

More celebrities involved have yet to be announced, but surprises should be expected as they encourage viewers to gather around the television and celebrate some beloved tunes. The event is also raising awareness for the charity Feeding America which are benefiting people who are facing hunger for the first time due to COVID-19. Viewers are encouraged to visit FeedingAmerica.org/FeedTheLove to show support.

Below, see the full performance lineup so far and don't miss The Disney Family Singalong: Volume II when it airs on ABC.

"A Whole New World" – Idina Menzel and Ben Platt

"Almost There" – Chloe x Halle and Anika Noni Rose

"Hakuna Matata" – Seth Rogen and Billy Eichner feat. Donald Glover and Walter Russell III

"Part of Your World" – Halsey

"Poor Unfortunate Souls" – Rebel Wilson

"Remember Me" – Miguel

"Step in Time" and "Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious" – Derek Hough, Julianne Hough and Hayley Erbert

"Try Everything" – Shakira

"When I Am Older" – Josh Gad

"You'll Be in My Heart" – Disney on Broadway stars Merle Dandridge, Heather Headley, Adam Jacobs, Caissie Levy, Kara Lindsay, Kevin Massey and Josh Strickland

"Zero to Hero" – Keke Palmer

The Disney Family Singalong: Volume II, Sunday, May 10, 7/6c, ABC