Schoolhouse Rock! is back! ABC announced Wednesday, January 11 that the beloved educational series will return for another singalong event with Ryan Seacrest as headmaster and host alongside a slew of celebrity guests. Schoolhouse Rock! 50th Anniversary Singalong will air Wednesday, February 1 at 8/7c on ABC.

Schoolhouse Rock! 50th Anniversary Singalong is the fifth installment of ABC’s successful Disney Family Singalong franchise, taking “viewers to school, inviting friends and family around the county to gather and enjoy classic Schoolhouse Rock! hits that are as educational as they are catchy, all in celebration of the 50th anniversary of the beloved series.”

Schoolhouse Rock! 50th Anniversary Singalong will air on ABC and stream the next day on Hulu and at a later date on Disney+.

Performances during the special include:

Black Eyed Peas — “Three Is A Magic Number”

Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert — “Figure 8”

Jason Biggs and Jenny Mollen — “I’m Just a Bill”

Julianne Hough – “Interplanet Janet”

The Muppets and Fortune Feimster — “Unpack Your Adjectives”

NE-YO — “Verb: That’s What’s Happening”

Raven Symoné and Kal Penn — “Interjections”

Retta — “Ready or Not, Here I Come”

Shaquille O’Neal and Boys & Girls Club of Atlanta — “Conjunction Junction”

Stars from Disney’s Broadway and touring productions — “A Noun is a Person, Place or Thing”

“A Noun is a Person, Place or Thing” will be performed by the stars from Disney’s Broadway productions of Aladdin, The Lion King, Newsies, and Hercules.

The first Disney Family Singalong premiered in April 2020 as TV’s highest-rated show among Adults 18-49 on any network on any night since ABC’s 2020 broadcast of the Oscars. The four editions of the Family Singalongs drew in a combined 34.3 million Total Viewers after 35 days of delayed viewing on linear and digital platforms.

Schoolhouse Rock! 50th Anniversary Singalong, Premieres Wednesday, February 1, 8/7c, ABC, Next-Day Streaming on Hulu