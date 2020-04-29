'The Disney Family Singalong: Volume II' Set for ABC on Mother's Day

If you were one of the many people who tuned in for The Disney Family Singalong earlier this month and were hoping for more, you're in luck.

ABC announced Wednesday that The Disney Family Singalong: Volume II will premiere Sunday, May 10. Ryan Seacrest will once again host the night of all-new star-studded performances, inventive at-home choreography, and more Disney magic celebrating family and music.

The animated Mickey will be back as a guide to the on-screen lyrics, so that audiences, families, roommates, and loved ones can follow along with their favorite celebrities to beloved Disney melodies. The celebrity guests and details about the performances will be announced soon.

The singalong will lead into an all-new remote episode of American Idol on Mother's Day. It will also be available to stream on Disney+ on a date that will be announced soon. (The first singalong, which was watched by nearly 13 million, premiered on April 16 and hit the streaming platform days later.)

The Disney Family Singalong: Volume II will also raise awareness about Feeding America's vast network and resources for people who are facing hunger for the first time due to COVID-19.

"The Disney Family Singalong was a beautiful event that united millions of households across the country, filling our hearts with joy and song, and also providing much-needed nourishment to fill the bellies of our neighbors facing hunger," Claire Babineaux-Fontenot, CEO of Feeding America, said.

"An incredible collaborator for nearly a decade, The Walt Disney Company has provided grant funding for network food banks, developed public service announcements, and mobilized the public to help provide the equivalent of almost 100 million meals to children and families," she continued. "We cannot thank Disney enough for their enduring support."

The Disney Family Singalong: Volume II, Sunday, May 10, 7/6c, ABC