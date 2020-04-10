'The Voice' Sets Knockout Pairings & Songs With Mega Mentor James Taylor (VIDEO)

The Knockout Rounds for The Voice Season 18 are next, and the strongest members from the coaches' teams are ready to battle once again.

TV Insider is exclusively announcing the Knockout pairings and songs for Monday's episode, as well as debuting a video looking ahead to what's still to come.

Kelly Clarkson, Nick Jonas, John Legend, and Blake Shelton's artists will once again face off against a teammate, but this time, they each select a song to perform individually while the competitor watches and waits. Multi-platinum and Grammy Award-winning music icon James Taylor serves as the Mega Mentor and works with all the coaches and their artists for this challenge.

Then, it's up to the coaches to choose the winner from their team to advance, with each coach having one steal in the "Knockouts."

The Knockout pairings and songs are:

Team Blake

Joei Fulco ("When Will I Be Loved" by Linda Ronstadt) VS. Levi Watkins ("I Ain't Living Long Like This" by Waylon Jennings)

Team Kelly

CammWess ("Say Something" by A Great Big World) VS. Megan Danielle ("Piece By Piece" by Kelly Clarkson)

Team Legend

Darious Lyles ("Me and Mrs. Jones" by Billy Paul) VS. Mike Jerel ("Versace On the Floor" by Bruno Mars)

Team Blake

Cam Spinks ("Rumor" by Lee Brice) VS. Todd Tilghman ("Anymore" by Travis Tritt)

Team Nick

Roderick Chambers ("Redbone" by Childish Gambino) VS. Tate Brusa ("The Scientist" by Coldplay)

Team Legend

Joanna Serenko ("Angel From Montgomery" by John Prine) VS. Zan Fiskum ("The Story" by Brandi Carlile)

Will they dazzle the Mega Mentor? One thing's for sure: everyone is impressed by him.

"When we found out that you were our Mega Mentor, we all flipped out," Nick tells James Taylor in the clip above. Watch to see why the coaches paired their artists like they did and Taylor's thoughts. Plus ... a double steal?!

The Voice, Mondays, 8/7c, NBC