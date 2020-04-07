8 Must-See Performances From 'The Voice' Battle Rounds Part 3 (VIDEO)

The competition is heating up The Voice as the Battle Rounds concluded on NBC last night, revealing the final group of performers to move on to the Knockouts.

Singing for their coaches Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Nick Jonas and Blake Shelton, the hopefuls brought their A-game in this third part of the Battles. Below, catch the must-see performances of the night and find out which singers will continue on in the show moving forward.

Arei Moon and Samuel Wilco sing "Missing You"

Each of these singers put their best foot forward for Team Nick, bringing their own flair to the John Waite classic. In the end, Arei Moon was selected to move forward by her coach while Wilco was sent home.

Megan Danielle and Samantha Howell perform "Top of the World"

These Team Kelly artists were tasked with collaborating on the Patty Griffin tune and their efforts paid off when Megan Danielle was chosen to move forward and Samantha Howell was saved by her coach to continue in the competition, as well.

Jon Mullins and Todd Tilghman sing "Ghost in This House"

These Team Blake performers impressed with their duet of the Shenandoah tune. Ultimately, Blake picked Todd Tilghman to move forward while Nick stole Jon Mullins for his own team, allowing the singer to continue in the competition.

Brittney Allen and Zan Fiskum perform "Closer to Fine"

These ladies from Team Legend took on an Indigo Girls track for their battle and despite a great show only one of them was selected to continue on. Zan Fiskum was the lucky contestant who will move onto the Knockouts.

Mandi Thomas and Sara Collins sing "My Baby Loves Me"

These competitors from Team Kelly sang Martina McBride for their battle and presented an upbeat duet for the audience and coaches to consider. In the end, only Mandi Thomas was selected to move forward, eliminating Sara Collins from the competition.

Tayler Green performs "Water Under the Bridge" and Jacob Miller sings "Lights Up"

Competing for Team Kelly, Tayler Green was the singer chosen to move forward after her battle featuring Adele's tune. Meanwhile, Team Nick's Jacob Miller was the winner of his battle, chosen to continue on in the show after belting out Harry Styles.

Cedrice and Thunderstorm Artis perform "Stay"

These early favorites from Team Legend took on the Rihanna tune for their battle and it paid off when Thuderstorm Artis was chosen to stay on the team and Cedrice was stolen by Blake before the end of the night.

Don't miss these artists when they take on the next leg of the competition with Knockouts.

