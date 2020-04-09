One Chicago's Early Finales Put 'Med,' 'Fire' & 'PD's Own in Risky Situations (VIDEO)

Like other television shows, One Chicago's seasons are ending early after production shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic. Med, Fire, and P.D. are all airing their 20th episodes as their season finales on Wednesday, April 15.

But we already know this won't be the end for any of the shows. Fortunately, all three have been renewed by NBC — for three seasons each!

For now, One Chicago is leaving off with episodes that put their own in danger and with important decisions to make.

Chicago Med

The night kicks off with Med at 8/7c, and the promo (below) is all about Ethan (Brian Tee) risking his life to save a child, who has been shot in the middle of a hostage situation. How worried should he be about being held at gunpoint himself?

Elsewhere in "A Needle in the Heart," two New Orleans detectives visit Crockett (Dominic Rains) with questions about his past. How might that shake up his relationships at the hospital? To say things with April (Yaya DaCosta) are complicated would be an understatement, and we've also seen Marcel and Natalie (Torrey DeVitto) growing closer as of late.

Also, we'll see more of Dr. Charles' (Oliver Platt) family life when he gives fatherly advice to his young daughter.

Chicago Fire

Then, on Fire, the season begins the same way it ended: with 51 in the middle of a dangerous situation. Let's just hope that they don't lose another member of the house! (RIP Otis.) The logline teases, "when one of 51's own gets injured on a call, Lt. Severide becomes obsessed with helping out." The promo appears to show that moment; they're investigating a gas leak when something goes wrong.

Also in "51's Original Bell," Foster (Annie Ilonzeh) considers a big decision; might that involve her career path? Will (Nick Gehlfuss) praised her work after she performed a fasciotomy to save a guy's arm in Episode 19.

And there will be more with Kidd's (Miranda Rae Mayo) program, when she becomes concerned Kidd is concerned for one of her high school trainees.

Chicago P.D.

The night ends with the Intelligence Unit going after a gun-trafficking ring, which puts undercover Atwater (LaRoyce Hawkins) in a precarious position: he discovers an officer from his past is undercover in the same organization.

The "Silence of the Night" promo focuses on Atwater's investigation and the death of a cop, which may have been murder or self-defense. But what does Atwater know? Voight (Jason Beghe) warns him, "if what you're saying is true, we got a big problem." And the preview teases that this episode "will shake up the department." Is there another change coming to CPD?

