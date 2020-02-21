9 One Chicago Couples You Probably Forgot About (PHOTOS)

Meredith Jacobs
1 Comment
One Chicago Forgettable Romances
Chicago Med Sarah Joey Romance
Reese and Joey (Med)

With both off the show, it wouldn’t be surprising if you forgot about their relatively drama-free relationship. After all, before Reese’s exit, her storylines were much more focused on her work with Dr. Charles and her father.

Chicago Fire Kidd Zach Romance
Kidd and Zach (Fire)

Hazmat Zach was a nice guy. Really, his only problem was he wasn’t Severide and he knew it.

Chicago PD Ruzek Wendy Engaged Fiancee
Ruzek and Wendy (P.D.)

Remember when Ruzek was engaged at the beginning of Chicago P.D. and the beginning of “Burzek”?

Chicago Med - Patti Murin as Nina Shore, Nick Gehlfuss as Will Halstead
Will and Nina (Med)

Will’s relationships tend to get quite dramatic — just look at Natalie and what could be going on with Hannah. Other than the fact that he dated the pathologist while he still obviously had feelings for Natalie, that wasn’t the case for this relationship.

Chicago Fire Mills Dawson Romance
Dawson and Mills (Fire)

Everyone’s always talking about “Dawsey,” but Dawson dated another firefighter in 51: Peter Mills. Maybe they could’ve even worked out — except for the fact that he wasn’t Casey.

Chicago Med - Deron J. Powell as Tate Jenkins, Yaya DaCosta as April Sexton
April and Tate (Med)

Before April found love and started planning to have a family with Ethan (and ended up in a complicated triangle-ish with Marcel), she was going to marry the former NFL player. (Sadly, she lost their baby.) But it was never going to last, especially since they disagreed about her continuing to work. (She wanted to; he didn’t see any need for her to.)

Chicago Fire PD Crossover Romance Brett Romance
Brett and Roman (Fire/P.D.)

Remember when these two hooked up at the end of Chicago Fire Season 3? Considering the high-profile nature of their subsequent relationships, we wouldn’t blame you if you didn’t.

Chicago Med Connor Sam Romance
Connor and Sam (Med)

Considering all the drama surrounding Connor’s relationships with Robin and Ava, we wouldn’t blame you if you forgot when he dated fellow surgeon Sam. (She only recurred in Season 1.)

Chicago Fire PD Crossover Erin Severide Romance
Erin and Severide (P.D./Fire)

Before there was Erin/Halstead and Kidd/Severide and back when crossover romances were new, these two dated. The timing wasn’t right — he lost Shay — but we can still count them as somewhat a success for showing that relationships between characters across the One Chicago universe could work.

The calls and cases One Chicago’s first responders deal with each week are crazy and can get complicated, but they have nothing on these heroes’ relationships.

From crossover romances to ones that just fizzled out to those that never should’ve happened, there were quite a few pairings that weren’t exactly memorable.

Click through the gallery above to remind yourself of some of the shorter-lived — or less meaningful — Chicago Fire, Chicago P.D., and Chicago Med relationships.

