9 One Chicago Couples You Probably Forgot About (PHOTOS)
1 of
The calls and cases One Chicago’s first responders deal with each week are crazy and can get complicated, but they have nothing on these heroes’ relationships.
From crossover romances to ones that just fizzled out to those that never should’ve happened, there were quite a few pairings that weren’t exactly memorable.
Click through the gallery above to remind yourself of some of the shorter-lived — or less meaningful — Chicago Fire, Chicago P.D., and Chicago Med relationships.
Chicago Med, Wednesdays, 8/7c, NBC
Chicago Fire, Wednesdays, 9/8c, NBC
Chicago P.D., Wednesdays, 10/9c, NBC
