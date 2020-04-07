Peter Weber Talks Those Kelley Rumors & What Really Happened With Madison

Bachelor star Peter Weber was recently spotted getting cozy with former contestant Kelley Flanagan — and they've appeared in a couple of TikTok videos together — so it’s no surprise the 28-year-old is being asked about the relationship rumors.

While appearing on Nick Viall’s podcast, The Viall Files, on Tuesday, April 7, Peter opened up about running into Kelley after filming and dished on why things didn't work with his runner-up, Madison Prewett.

When asked about what’s going on with Kelley, the pilot explained that his relationship with the Chicago native is multi-layered.

"My relationship with Kelley has been... serendipitous. You go all the way back to the very beginning — us running into each other before any of this stuff started. Obviously, the show happened and it didn't work out for us,” he said.

“I was in Miami and I had the opportunity to go to the Super Bowl with my brother, and I ran into [Kelley] on the Saturday night before the Super Bowl."

As for why he was spotted with Kelley recently in Chicago? Well, it sounds like that moment was serendipitous, too!

"Fast-forward [to] now, a couple weeks ago, I'm out with Dylan [Barbour] and Devin [Harris] and I was texting Kristian [Haggerty], asking her if she wanted to come out with us. She comes out with us, she's with Kelley. Me not knowing this,” he shared.

“They show up, I see Kelley again... jaw drops. We chat, we end up hanging out and that's when I got her number. We started to communicate and just stay in touch."

Though they have been quarantining together and appear to be more than friends, Peter confirmed that as of right now, they are not in a relationship.

"Are we dating? No. Do I love spending time with her? Absolutely. We're not dating. Could I see that in the future? Yeah, of course," he revealed. "I'd be extremely lucky and very happy if that happened. Of anyone, I'm the last person that needs to rush into any kind of relationship.

“I just had an engagement that didn't work out. I just was trying to pursue things with another woman that didn't work out. That's why right now, I'm just taking it really, really slow."

Peter also got very honest about what happened with runner-up Madison Prewett during the After the Final Rose taping. Though it looked like they were going to try to make a relationship work — despite clear objections from his mother, Barb — the two put the kibosh on their romance just days later.

"Right now, from the horse's mouth, none of that was fake. None of that was staged, put on by the show, making it seem like I was into Madi. After, when she'd come to surprise me, I got her number and we started talking. I didn't physically see her until [we were] on stage," he shared.

After facing serious backlash from his mother, neither Peter nor Madison could handle doing any press following the finale taping.

"That was tough, we left the stage together, we were supposed to do some press. We just couldn't do it, we just weren't in the right headspace. She went to her hotel to talk to her family for a bit, then she came over to my hotel ... that was mainly just [us] trying to be there for each other," he detailed.

"The second day [two days following AFR] was when we pretty much spent the entire day together, that was... OK, let's figure this out. I remember going to her hotel... it was super sad. For probably six hours, we stayed on her bed there, we laughed, we cried, we hugged each other... it was rough."

Do you think Peter is going to try to make a relationship work with Kelley? Let us know what you think in the comments!