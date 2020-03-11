Why Did Peter Weber Reach Out to Hannah Brown After His Engagement?

It was not easy being Peter Weber during last night’s Bachelor finale. The 28-year-old popped the question to Hannah Ann Sluss following Madison Prewett’s self-elimination the night before, but it turned out to not be the right decision — for multiple reasons, and his ex Hannah Brown even comes into play. But we'll get to that later...

Though Peter believed Hannah Ann was the one for him, it was clear he still had feelings for Madison and wasn’t able to move past them, despite being engaged to somebody else. Peter later broke things off with Hannah Ann during a very uncomfortable meet-up, but the 23-year-old was not afraid to stand up for herself during the breakup.

In fact, during the After the Final Rose portion of the episode, Hannah Ann revealed Peter “blindsided” her throughout their engagement and didn’t give her the full story when it came to his relationship with Madison.

But, the biggest bombshell of all was when Hannah Ann shared that Peter reached out to Hannah B. following their engagement.

"We've been through a lot together and I should have really picked up on the first red flag that you gave to me, was when you wanted to reach out to Hannah Brown to find closure with her," Hannah Ann said.

"So really, looking back at it, our engagement involved three women. Me, you still being in love with Madison and proposing to me, and you needing closure with Hannah Brown. That's three women involved in our engagement that I was completely blindsided to.”

Peter never addressed the Hannah Brown comment during the finale, but The Bachelorette herself took to Twitter on Tuesday night and appeared to offer her support to Hannah Ann.

"Hannah is a great name and roll tide. #TheBachelor," she tweeted.

Were you shocked to hear Hannah Ann bring up Hannah Brown? Let us know all your thoughts on the finale in the comments.