ABC's 'Bachelor Summer Games' Scrapped Amid Coronavirus Crisis

The jury is still out on what will happen with Clare Crawley's currently delayed season of The Bachelorette, but it looks like ABC has officially pulled the plug on one of its Bachelor spinoffs: Bachelor Summer Games.

The reality show was set to be timed to the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics, featuring an international cast similar to that of its 2018 series, Bachelor Winter Games, which aired alongside the PyeongChang Winter Olympics two years ago. However, with the summer games now pushed to 2021, The Hollywood Reporter reveals the network has put a hold on ABC's counterprogramming.

It's unclear if the franchise entry will return next summer with its originally planned monthlong special run. Its winter counterpart aired over four episodes across two weeks, so it's likely if it does still happen, it could be modeled similarly.

In the meantime, Bachelor Nation has new series The Bachelor: Listen To Your Heart to look forward to, which premieres April 13, and sees musicians compete while also searching for love.

And time will tell on the fate of The Bachelorette — maybe Summer Games being pushed is good news for Clare, as this leaves ABC summer programming windows open for that series to eventually run? Stay tuned as news is announced.