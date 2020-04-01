Which New or Returning Streaming Series Will You Binge in April? (POLL)

As people continue to stay indoors, the search their next series binge is ongoing. Luckily, with a new month comes plenty of new streaming series and returning shows with new seasons to watch all at once.

Whether you're partial to platforms like Netflix and Hulu or are a fan of Amazon Prime Video and relative newbie Apple TV+, there's more than enough entertainment on deck. In April alone, there's more than a dozen original titles to select from.

On Netflix's lengthy roster alone are fan favorites like Nailed It! and After Life, as well as new shows like Outer Banks, #blackAF and Brews Brothers. And that's just the tip of the iceberg for streaming as Hulu's highly anticipated Normal People adaptation arrives along with Future Man's final season and FX on Hulu's Mrs. America.

Amazon welcomes back Bosch for its sixth season and debuts Tales from the Loop, while Apple TV+ will begin streaming Home Before Dark and the Chris Evans and Michelle Dockery-starring Defending Jacob.

In the poll below, we want to know which of these titles you'll be bingeing this month. Let us know, and if there's something else you plan to watch, sound off in the comments.