'The Tonight Show' & More Late-Night Shows to Return — But From Home

While many of TV's live programs have halted production, late night is finding a loophole by presenting "at home" editions of their shows.

Various late-night talk shows have announced that they'll resume new programming with a twist as they conduct interviews over video chat, present musical performances remotely, and more. Among them is The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, which has already begun presenting special segments from home.

Aptly titled The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: At Home Edition, approximately 10-minute segments will run ahead of the encore episodes filling the current schedule during the 11:35/10:35c telecast. The new mini-episodes are a way for the show to connect with fans and raise money for charities like Feeding America.

On March 18, Fallon was joined by Lin-Manuel Miranda via Zoom, with the two chatting and Miranda providing a performance. That installment benefited Broadway Cares, and Fallon will continue with another set of segments as the week goes on and beyond.

Conan also joins the "at home" lineup, as TBS announced Conan O'Brien will begin broadcasting new content beginning Monday, March 30 with segments shot remotely on iPhone. Guests will be shot via video chat and the production team will remain working from home.

"The quality of my work will not go down because technically that's not possible," O'Brien said in a release. The show has been on a pre-scheduled hiatus since March 16, but until the show resumes with new episodes, O'Brien has been releasing short videos throughout the week to bring some laughs to viewers in self-isolation. The show airs Monday through Thursday at 11/10c on TBS, so don't miss Conan's "at home" episodes when they officially begin March 30.

Also on the bandwagon is TBS' other late-night program Full Front with Samantha Bee, which will conduct special "at home" episodes. Beeing at Home with Samantha Bee! is a daily digital series that will "keep you sane" during the 2020 quarantine.

Taking to a rustic woodshed while Full Frontal goes on hiatus, Sam will teach everyone how to chop their own wood for warmth while practicing social distancing. She'll answer the question of how much wood could a late night host chop which is "one, one piece of wood."

While now on a pre-scheduled hiatus, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert was also in on the action as Stephen Colbert conducted his monologues from the comfort of his home and even his bathtub at one point.

Stay tuned to see if anyone else joins the lineup and don't miss out on these unique segments in the coming days.