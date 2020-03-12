'Riverdale,' 'The Morning Show' & More TV Series Affected by Coronavirus

The coronavirus has impacted the population's daily lives, and it's also impacting TV productions now.

For various series ranging from live daytime and late night talk-shows to scripted titles that are filmed in hot-spot locations, schedules and rituals are being disrupted.

Below, we're rounding up all of the series in which production has been disrupted in some way.

The Ellen DeGeneres Show

Ellen DeGeneres' talk-show will be shooting with a slight change to the usual format as studio audiences will not be included for the foreseeable future in an attempt to combat the virus.

"I have some news. For now, I'll be shooting my show with no studio audience. To everyone who was looking forward to coming, I'm so sorry. But I'm doing this for the health of my fans, my staff & my crew," she tweeted. "(It has nothing to do with a warrant for my arrest in the state of Florida.)"

Riverdale

The CW hit Riverdale (pictured at top) suspended action after a crew member came into contact with someone who had the virus. In a statement released by a Warner Bros. TV producer to Deadline, the situation was detailed for viewers.

"We are working closely with the appropriate authorities and health agencies in Vancouver to identify and contact all individuals who may have come into direct contact with our team member. The health and safety of our employees, casts and crews is always our top priority."

"We have and will continue to take precautions to protect everyone who works on our productions around the world," the statement continued. "Out of an abundance of caution, production on Riverdale is currently suspended."

The Morning Show

Filming on the second season of Apple's The Morning Show has halted as the production will take a two-week break. The decision was made to protect the crew and cast as no on has tested positive for the virus, and they want to keep it that way. In a statement released by producer Michael Ellenberg per The Hollywood Reporter it was said, "we have concluded it would be prudent to take a two-week hiatus to assess the situation and ensure the safety of the incredible people who make this show."

Survivor

Currently airing its 40th season, CBS' long-running reality competition series Survivor will take a brief filming hiatus delaying Seasons 41 and 42. Production on Season 41 was set to commence on March 24 but has now been pushed back to May 19. Season 42 will also start filming at a later date than planned but has not been revealed yet.

The Tonight Show



Jimmy Fallon's late night talk-show will suspend its live audience viewing beginning Monday, March 16 according to a statement released on social media. "The safety of our guests and employees is our top priority," the statement began. "As a precautionary measure, starting, Monday, March 16, The Tonight Show will suspend its live studio audiences." See the full message below.

The Late Show

Similarly, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert will also go without a studio audience beginning March 16. In a statement from CBS to The Hollywood Reporter, it was said "This move is being made out of an abundance of caution regarding the spread of the COVID-19 virus and the uncertainty of the situation for future weeks. Per guidance from New York City officials, CBS and The Late Show are doing their part to help decrease the potential rate of transmission in our communities."

Late Night with Seth Meyers

The other NBC late night program shared a similar statement to The Tonight Show, opting for an informative social media post announcing the show's live studio audience suspension beginning March 16.

The Daily Show

The Comedy Central show featuring Trevor Noah will also suspend audiences starting March 16. "There have been no developments at The Daily Show's studio to cause concern for audience members who have plans to attend the show tonight or tomorrow," a statement from Comedy Central reads. "Measures have been taken to protect everyone who enters and works in the office and studio with enhanced cleaning and sanitizing procedures."

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee

The TBS series which airs Wednesdays went without a studio audience this week and will likely continue to do so until the virus is under control. Host Samantha Bee shared a video message on Twitter to inform fans.

Last Week Tonight

John Oliver's HBO late night program will also suspend its audience for taping. "We are taking this precaution in accordance with best practices as outlined by New York City officials," HBO said in a statement. "We will continue to monitor the situation."

Watch What Happens Live

Andy Cohen's talk-show on Bravo will also film without an in-studio audience.

Good Morning America, The View & Live with Kelly and Ryan

The ABC series also suspended their live audiences. In a statement from a Walt Disney Television spokesperson to TheWrap, they said, "Given the current developing situation in New York City, we have made the decision to suspend live audiences from attending our news broadcasts and talk shows."

Other Impacted Shows

Today, Dr. Phil, Jeopardy!, The Wendy Williams Show and Wheel of Fortune are all taping without audiences. It's also been announced that live audiences for The Late Late Show, The Talk and Jimmy Kimmel Live! have been suspended beginning March 16.

Stay tuned for any additional news as it arises.