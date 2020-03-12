Worth Watching: 'Unicorn' and Other Finales ('Carol,' 'Okay,' 'Runway'), 'Mom' Marks 150th Episode

A selective critical checklist of notable Thursday TV:

The Unicorn (8:30/7:30c, CBS): My favorite new comedy of the season ends its freshman — please don't be the last — year with a typically warm and sweet episode, in which Wade (Walton Goggins) is in a more reflective, if panicked, mood than usual as he sends elder daughter Grace (Ruby Jay) off to her first school dance — while leaning on his team of friends for support. They're all feeling the march of time more than usual as the birthday of Wade’s late wife approaches, and every rite of passage reminds them how fast the years are flying.

Ratings Update: Which New Fall Shows Are Safe? Which Are in Danger? (PHOTOS) The good news? The broadcast TV networks have only canceled one freshman fall show so far. The bad news? Many are in the danger zone.

A Million Little Things (10/9c, ABC): Must be a theme. The sudsy drama is also in a contemplative mode as the friends mark a year since Jon Dixon (Ron Livingston, returning in new flashbacks) committed suicide, and they consider how much things have changed for all of them since then. Especially for Eddie (David Giuntoli), who fathered a child with Jon's wife Delilah (Stephanie Szostak), and whose dream triggers a new mystery.

Finale Fever: Other shows signing off for the season include CBS's Carol's Second Act (9:30/8:30c), in which Carol (Patricia Heaton) is in a quandary when her new boyfriend, Dr. Lewis (Better Call Saul's Patrick Fabian), asks her not to present a case before the entire hospital in fears it would jeopardize his chances of becoming chief of staff. Also ending its first season: Freeform's unconventional sitcom Everything's Gonna Be Okay (8:30/7:30c), in which Nicholas (Josh Thomas) escorts his half-sisters Matilda (Kayla Cromer) and Genevieve (Maeve Press) to New York City. And Bravo's Project Runway (9/8c) declares a new winner, with tennis legend Serena Williams joining the judges for the unveiling of the collections.

Patricia Heaton Previews the 'Carol's Second Act' Finale Love Triangle Carol has struck up a flirtation with Dr. Frost (Kyle MacLachlan), and recently found romance with surgeon Dr. Lewis (Patrick Fabian).

Mom (9/8c, CBS): Marking a milestone, the terrific comedy about a support group of recovering female addicts marks its 150th episode. This week, they rally around Marjorie (the great Mimi Kennedy), who needs her friends’ help when she babysits her granddaughter for the first time. The kid had better not be allergic to cats, just saying.

Inside Thursday TV: Sarah Baker (The Kominsky Method) guests on CBS's Young Sheldon (8/7c) as the school librarian, who lands in the hospital courtesy of dad (Lance Barber), so the family steps up to nurse her back to health… Molly Shannon is back on NBC's Will & Grace (9/8c) as the wacky Val, who's now Stan's girlfriend, which works Karen's (Megan Mullally) nerves when she realizes the interloper has taken possession of her coveted ring… Court TV's OJ25 (9/8c) looks back to this very week 25 years ago, when LAPD Detective Mark Fuhrman took the stand and was sandbagged by O.J. Simpson's defense team, including F. Lee Bailey. Both Fuhrman and Bailey recall the event in new interviews.