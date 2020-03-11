Peter Weber's Mom Barbara Responds to Backlash — Was She Too Harsh to Madison?

Every season of The Bachelor has a villain, but this year it looks like the villain wasn’t a contestant at all. In fact, judging by the reaction to last night’s Season 24 finale, the real villain of the season (for a lot of people) was Peter Weber’s mother, Barbara Weber.

Barb found herself in the hot seat following part one of the two-night finale, in which she essentially begged her son to pick Hannah Ann Sluss over Madison Prewett.

The mother of two addressed the criticism with an Instagram post following Monday’s episode. It all started when a follower defended her, saying, “Can people please leave her alone! Barb, I think you did the right thing."

Meet Clare Crawley's 'Bachelorette' 2020 Contestants (PHOTOS) Just hours after 'The Bachelor' wrapped, ABC dropped photos of the 32 contestants in the running for Clare's heart in Season 16.

“Thanks but I ignore all negatives!!” Barbara responded on the social media outlet.

However, Monday night was only the beginning of the backlash, as Tuesday night’s finale episode showed Barbara in an even worse light.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Barbra (@sweetnums) on Dec 30, 2019 at 5:21am PST

Not only was she spotted rolling her eyes as Madison told Chris Harrison she hadn’t been able to eat following her split from Peter, but Barb also didn’t hold back her feelings when it was revealed her son still loved Madison.

“The show last night didn’t show everything. I’ve gotten a lot of love in my DMs. But I will say, when I went for Hannah Ann, it’s because she’s the one who embraced me with love. She was just so loving towards me. I just loved her,” Barb said.

“The next day we met Madison. It started on a rocky road. She had us wait three hours for her to come in, she didn’t want to meet us. We had just come across the world and we were exhausted. We were getting used to the time there. We had to wait three hours.”

And the criticism didn’t stop there. Later in the episode, Barbara revealed neither their family nor any of Peter’s friends believe he’ll be able to make a relationship with Madison work. “Chris, he’s going to have to fail to succeed. All his friends, all his family, everyone that knows him knows that it’s not going to work,” she said.

Needless to say, many fans were not happy with the way Barbara acted during the episode. Though she had a few supporters, the majority of viewers thought she was completely out of line.

Barbara is every girls nightmare. A mother who refuses to hold her son accountable and chooses to speak down on any woman who doesn’t bow down to him and let him do whatever he wants. #thebachelor #thebachelorfinale — cheyenne wallace (@cheyywallace) March 10, 2020

Madison just showed every young woman how to stand up for what they believe in and to never waiver, and Barbara just showed every young woman how not to be a mother to their children. #TheBachelor — Tyler Raines (@tyler_raines12) March 11, 2020

Actually Barbara’s spitting facts now. I’m confused. And Madison seems way too entitled. #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/2g2TEnnY99 — () (@dorabledori) March 11, 2020

america when madison stood her ground while barbara attacked her: #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/2EB8ofq95S — badbachesonly (@badbachesonly) March 10, 2020

I have to agree with Barbara's assessment. When Hannah Ann met Peter's family, she was focusing on them. When Madison met his family, she was more focused on looking at him. It seems she picked up on some red flags. #TheBachelor #BachelorNation — RBurgos (@NY_bookworm) March 11, 2020

Go home and hug your mother for no other reason than the fact that she is not Barbara Weber #TheBachelor — Sam Tenpenny (@SamTenpenny) March 11, 2020

One person who did support her was her husband, Peter's father, Peter Weber Sr. During the live finale, Chris Harrison asked the patriarch of the family to weigh in on the situation, and he did his best to second Barb's sentiments about the situation while also explaining how difficult it was to be in the middle of his son and wife. But before all of that, some eagle-eyed viewers noticed Pete's mom speaking in Spanish to her hubby:

Lmaooooooo 1/5 of the country speaks Spanish and Barb thought she could say this #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/GEKLlQ6Rlw — Grace Remington (@GraceRemiWTSP) March 11, 2020

So what did she say? Luckily, fans translated it for us, and what Barb muttered was something along the lines of “Say something bad, too, help me” in English. Yikes!