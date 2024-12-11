Ryan Seacrest Stuns ‘Wheel of Fortune’ Fans With Wild Dance Break: ‘Pat Would Never!’

Spin That Wheel For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Wheel of Fortune Newsletter:

Wheel of Fortune fans were in for more spinning on Tuesday, December 10’s episode than just the gameplay. Ryan Seacrest, who is getting more comfortable distinguishing himself from Pat Sajak by the day, dropped to the floor for a mid-game breakdance routine that no one saw coming.

The host was conducting the contestant interviews when he turned his attention to Kamilah, who was wearing a red jumpsuit. “So I play music on the radio; you actually perform music?” he asked, referring to his iHeartRadio show. “You know what? I’m performing it for you today, Ryan, if you’ll allow me,” she replied.

“You’re going to do a performance?” Seacrest excitedly asked. “Dim the lights, and here we go.” With that, Kamilah broke into an original rap song themed around the host and WoF: “R to the Y-A-N Seacrest. He’s always dressed his very best. I’m here on Wheel of Fortune to do my very best. I hope that I pass his test.”

Seacrest didn’t just applaud the rap, but decided to take the opportunity for a high-energy dance break. He walked center stage and suddenly slid onto the floor of the set, doing a full 360-degree spin as the audience roared. He paused mid-spin and threw up a peace sign between his legs.

Seacrest then made an upward hand-point in a disco pose which he held for a few seconds. He proceeded to rise back up and bunny-hop back over to the amazed contestant. Referring to the current Disney theme week, he concluded, “You try that, Mickey.”

The game show shared Seacrest’s dance break moment on Instagram, and fans went wild in the comments section over Seacrest’s hidden talent and how he did something on the show Sajak would never do (though Sajak did wrestle a contestant to the ground once).

“Ryan can get down!! Say what? I never would if expected that!!!” the top comment read.

“Lol Pat would never! I love it,” another fan wrote.

“Although I miss Pat Sajak on the show, I think that Ryan Seacrest is an excellent replacement. I hope he stays on the show for a very long time!!” wrote a third.

“I really like Ryan as host…not taking anything away from Pat but he’s more personable with the contestants and down to earth!!” wrote a fourth.

“Ryan gives a fun vibe,” wrote a fifth. “Pat was low key and more formal. You never know what Ryan’s going to do next!! Love him!!”

“I won’t lie, when Ryan Seacrest was named host my eyes rolled so far up in my head that they stuck there. But, he is wonderful in relating to the contestants, and I really like him!” echoed a sixth.

Naturally there were some critics, a seventh fan writing, “How childish….. Pat would never have been caught dead doing that…..and your slacks are too tight ….grow up….you’re not a teenager anymore.” A user replied to them, “Ok, Karen.”

One of Seacrest’s calling cards, so to speak, as he settles into the host role alongside the iconic Vanna White has become the interview segments, which he does sans cue cards. On Monday’s episode, the host surprised everyone as well, that time with a joke about his dating life.

A married mom-of-two gushed about how she celebrates every milestone wedding anniversary at Disneyland. Seacrest asked, “Is that the key to a successful marriage?” The player replied, “I think so.” Then came the unexpected add-on from the host. “I’ll make note if it…ever happens,” he quipped, referring to his never getting married while also gently implying he was not seriously seeing anyone.

The studio audience and the contestants burst into laughter. Another player covered her face and a third player named Ken laughed especially loud. Seacrest quipped, “Ken, you laughed too hard at that, actually.”