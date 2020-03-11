Where Do Peter & Madison Stand Now After 'The Bachelor' Finale?

There’s no question last night’s Bachelor finale brought a whirlwind of emotions, so much so that viewers don’t even know where Peter Weber currently stands with Madison Prewett.

Not only did the episode reveal Peter’s brief engagement to Hannah Ann Sluss, but it also showed their tough breakup and Chris Harrison flying to Alabama to meet with Madison to fill her in on what's happened.

After hearing this news, Madison realized she missed Peter and decided to fly to Los Angeles to tell him how she felt.

Chris brought both Madison and Peter on to the After the Final Rose couch together, where they both revealed they’re still in love with one another. Though they haven’t jumped back into a relationship, they are open to the possibility.

"I know how we both feel about each other. I think [we'll] take it one step at a time, one day at a time. That is the smartest way to go about this,” Peter said last night.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Bachelor (@bachelorabc) on Mar 10, 2020 at 7:09pm PDT

“I know that I have a lot of healing to do. I know she does, too. But the way I feel for you, that's never changed and I never lost that. Whatever that means, whatever this turns into... Do we have a million and one obstacles? Yeah. Is it all uphill? Probably.”

However, Peter’s mom, Barbara, was not happy with Madison’s return and made it very clear on national television that she did not want her son to be with the 23-year-old.

Madison made it a point not to say anything bad about Peter’s family, but there’s no doubt Barb’s words will make it difficult for her to move forward with the 28-year-old.

"At this point, I don't feel like it's right to sit here and rehash all the things in the past. Honestly, this is about me and Peter, our journey, just he and I should be talking about this,” the Auburn grad said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Madison Prewett (@madiprew) on Feb 17, 2020 at 6:13pm PST

Neither Madison nor Peter have posted anything on their social media accounts following the finale, and they also didn’t appear on Jimmy Kimmel Live! or Good Morning America, which is something every Bachelor or Bachelorette couple usually does together when the season’s all said and done.

Needless to say, Peter and Madison’s status is still very much up in the air and we will have to wait a little longer to see if they’re able to make it work. Stay tuned as we update you on their status!