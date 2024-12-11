The wait for Virgin River Season 6 is almost over. To help you with the wait, TV Insider and the delightful Zibby Allen (aka Brie Sheridan) are taking you onto the beloved set for an inside look at your favorite locations from the show.

Allen’s first stop is at Brie’s immaculate home. The actress walks us through the house, stopping by her sleek and sophisticated kitchen that Brie rarely uses. “I don’t think Brie has yet to do any actual cooking. She’s too busy. She’s a lawyer. She’s between boys. They cook for her, I feel,” she says with a smirk.

When she steps out into the backyard, Allen reveals her hopes for a backyard barbecue in Season 7. Stepping into Brie’s bedroom, Allen is quick to bring up Brie’s love triangle with Brady (Benjamin Hollingsworth) and Mike (Marco Grazzini). “I actually can’t decide which guy goes better with Brie’s interior,” she says. (Good question!)

Next, Allen steps into Hope’s (Annette O’Toole) house, where her character has actually never been before. She points out the owl decor around the home. “I don’t know if that’s a character thing, but I wish that owls was a drinking game right now,” she jokes. When she notices the piano, Allen sits down for a little jam session.

Doc’s (Tim Matheson) office is one of Allen’s “favorite set pieces because so much of the emotional heartbeat happens here in the office. It’s where Mel and Doc have been navigating their relationship, and it’s where the good people of Virgin River come to confront their health and their lives and the preciousness of it.”

But the set location that’s near and dear to Allen’s heart is Jack’s (Martin Henderson) bar, the meeting place for the characters and casts. In addition to the countless scenes in Jack’s bar over the years, cast celebrations and table reads are often located in the cozy dwelling.

When Allen takes a look at the pool table in the bar, she cryptically says, “If this pool table could talk, especially after this season we just shot. No spoilers but, wow.” We are very intrigued.

Her last stop is in the kitchen, where Preacher (Colin Lawrence) is constantly whipping up tasty dishes. Turns out, many of the ingredients in the kitchen set are real. She figures this out when she gets a spicy kick out of some chili flakes!

Watch the full video above to see Allen’s tour of the set.

Virgin River, Season 6 Premiere, December 19, Netflix