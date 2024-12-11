‘Pop Culture Jeopardy!’ Makes Big Editing Error: ‘It’s All Messed Up’

The second batch of Pop Culture Jeopardy! episodes hosted by Colin Jost were released on Wednesday, December 11, on Amazon Prime Video, leaving Jeopardy! fans who prefer the Harlem Shake to Shakespeare with more binging to do. However, a disastrous game sequence involving the wrong team answering the wrong Daily Double caused viewers to do a Daily Double take.

The editing glitch occurred during Episode 4 in the Jeopardy! round. The team “It’s a She Thing,” who wore matching pink jackets, landed on the Daily Double, a bottom-row clue in the “On SNL’S Celebrity Jeopardy!” category. Host Jost asked how much they’d like to wager, and after conferring with one another, they opted for what the host joked was a “sensible” 1000 points (below).

Then came trouble. The broadcast immediately cut to feature a different team, “South Shore Squad,” being presented with a Daily Double instead. Jost told introduced the clue to that team, who matched in denim jackets, saying, “And here is the clue in ‘On SNL’S Celebrity Jeopardy!'”

The clue was unrelated, and it read below them, “The White Stripes, Miley Cyrus & Now Beyonce Have Covered This 1973 Song About a Woman ‘With Flaming Locks of Auburn Hair.” At this point things fully glitched out. As the incorrect team answered the incorrect Daily Double (below), Jost also read the audio of the intended “SNL” clue, so the audio did not match the clue on screen. Suddenly, the audio totally cut out, and “South Shore Squad” was seen pumping their fists as if they got it correct.

Next, the broadcast cut back to the show the initial team who was supposed to get the Daily Double, “It’s a She Thing,” and they were shown the intended clue. It was, “She ‘Transformed’ This Simple Game Show Podium Into A Rich Cornucopia of Winter Flora…I really Treasure it.”

They correctly responded “Who is Martha Stewart?” All three teams clapped and it was as if the editing gaffe didn’t happen. The team “It’s a She Thing” gained 1000 points to have the lead with 4000, “South Shore Squad” had 800, and “Generation XYZ” had 3800.

Fans took to the Jeopardy! Reddit forum, having spotted the botched sequence that the producers seemingly didn’t and sharing their reactions.

“There is a problem with Episode 4, it’s during the Daily Double in the first round. It’s totally the wrong question being read, the wrong team being answered, it’s all messed up. I think they didn’t chop it back together properly. If you can bear to wait, wait for them to fix it,” one fan wrote. “It’s a really odd edit, but at least it goes back to the correct thing. Also a surprising amount of love triangles today,” wrote another referring to the show-mance between some of the teams. Other fans in the thread shared their reactions to the new episodes overall. “I can’t believe I’m saying this because I’m a huge fan of Ken, but I’m starting to prefer Colin Jost as host. He’s awesome!” wrote a third. To which a fourth fan defended, “Colin is great for this iteration of the show but Ken is the perfect regular game host. ‘Tough one’, the anecdotal elaboration/follow up’s to answers, his shocked face when a triple stumper happens when even I know the answer always makes me feel good. God I love him.” “Yeah, Colin would not be right for the tone of syndicated Jeopardy. Ken’s insight into the game is important,” wrote a fifth. Episode 4 went according to plan otherwise, especially for “South Shore Squad,” who got the sole Final Jeopardy get (it was Cher) to win with 24,001 and advance to the next round. Related 'Jeopardy!' Fans Call Out Issue With Final Clue & Contestant’s Costly Mistake Pop Culture Jeopardy! consists of 81 teams, playing in groups of three, that get eliminated until there’s one champion and a prize amount of $300,000. There will be 40 episodes releasing in batches of three every Wednesday.

What did you think of Pop Culture Jeopardy! episodes 4-6? Did you spot the editing mistake? Let us know in the comments section below!