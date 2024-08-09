‘The Pitt’ Puts Noah Wyle Back in Scrubs: Everything Else We Know So Far 

Noah Wyle is back in scrubs, 15 years after ER ended. (He starred as Dr. John Carter on the long-running NBC drama.) The Pitt was given a 15-episode, straight-to-series order in March 2024.

In addition to starring, Wyle serves as an executive producer, alongside showrunner R. Scott Gemmill, John Wells, and John Wells Productions’ Erin Jontow, Simran Baidwan, and Michael Hissrich.

“We are grateful to Warner Bros. Television and Max for giving us this opportunity to return to the world of urban medicine. The myriad of challenges facing the doctors, nurses, technicians, patients, and their families who work in the trenches of modern medicine have become only more pronounced in the decade and a half since we last visited their stories,” Gemmill, Wyle, and Wells said in a statement when the series was announced. “We’re thrilled to be able to return to this world with the support of our partners and are looking forward to pushing the boundaries of dramatic realism and medical accuracy in following the lives of these heroic men and women.”

Read on for everything we know about the new medical drama, from its plot to its cast to when it will premiere.

What’s The Pitt about?

The new series is described as “a realistic examination of the challenges facing healthcare workers in today’s America as seen through the lens of the frontline heroes working in a modern-day hospital in Pittsburgh.”

Who stars in The Pitt alongside Noah Wyle?

In addition to Wyle as Michael Robinavitch, the ensemble cast includes Tracy Ifeachor, Patrick Ball, Supriya Ganesh, Fiona Dourif, Taylor Dearden, Isa Briones, Gerran Howell, Shabana Azeez, and Katherine LaNasa as series regulars.

Where can you watch The Pitt?

The Pitt will be available to stream on Max.

When will The Pitt premiere?

Thanks to a sizzle reel from Max, we know that it will premiere in 2025. An exact date has yet to be announced.

Is there a trailer yet?

Not yet! There’s just a two-second clip in the aforementioned reel from Max, which you can watch here.

