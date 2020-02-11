Peter Weber Says Kelley Flanagan Would 'Kill It' as Next 'Bachelorette'

Peter Weber made a very controversial decision during the February 10 episode of The Bachelor when he decided to send home Kelley Flanagan.

Though some fans didn't see the elimination coming, Kelley’s departure left Peter with his final four women — Hannah Ann, Victoria F., Kelsey, and Madison — and the opportunity for ABC to cast the 27-year-old as their next Bachelorette star. In fact, Peter tells Entertainment Tonight he would love to see his onscreen ex as the show’s next leading lady.

"Kelley would kill it. Kelley is so ready, Kelley is one of the smartest people I've met. [She has] such a strong presence,” he shares.

"I definitely had questions at first if she was really ready and wanted this. I was wrong, she truly was. I think she can absolutely make an amazing [Bachelorette]."

He continues, "I am Kelley's biggest fan. I will say that. I definitely had high hopes because of how we met and everything, but this wasn't meant to be."

And though some would say Kelley didn't get the best edit during her final episode, fans were still upset about the attorney’s exit. In fact, many people took to Twitter to share their disappointment with Peter for letting her go.

The Bachelor is an actual representation of how men cannot handle a woman that refuses subdue to the emotional immaturity of society, and speaks her strong, independent mind. Every man should want a Kelley, not a Hannah Ann. #TheBachelor — nicole ann 🦋 (@nicoleblaylock_) February 11, 2020

Kelley and Natasha on the shuttle to the airport knowing they dodged a bullet #thebachelor pic.twitter.com/DVMteTJVLs — Bachelor Shit Posting (@ShitBachelor) February 11, 2020

Peter sending Kelley home just comes to show he likes immature and unstable women Kelley’s way too good for this show periooodddd #Bachelor — carlafxo (@carlafxo) February 11, 2020

Though she won’t be competing for Peter’s heart any longer, maybe all this fan support will lead to even bigger things for her. Would you want to see her as the next Bachelorette?

