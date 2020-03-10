'Lizzie McGuire's Script Details Reveal Adult Themes in Premiere Episode

More information about the Lizzie McGuire revival has been unveiled following the recent question of whether the title — which paused production in January — should switch platforms.

Originally slated to launch on Disney+, the series was halted after the showrunner and original creator Terri Minsky left the project over creative differences. Hilary Duff, who has played the titular Lizzie since the original Disney Channel series debuted in the early '00s, took to social media and hinted that the show's halted-state was directly part of the streaming platform's desire to keep things kid-friendly.

Originally Duff shared the title of an article which referenced Disney+'s former Love, Simon sequel series which moved to Hulu over its more grown-up themes and elements. Her social media post included her own line, "sounds familiar..."

A few days later, Duff came back to social media to clear the air and suggest a solution to Lizzie McGuire's situation. "I feel a huge responsibility to honor the fans' relationship with LIZZIE who, like me, grew up seeing themselves in her," Duff wrote. "I'd be doing a disservice to everyone by limiting the realities of a 30 year old's journey to live under the ceiling of a PG rating. It's important to me that just as her experiences as a preteen / teenager navigating life were authentic, her next chapters are equally as real and relatable."

Duff's statement concluded with the plea, "It would be a dream if Disney would let us move the show to Hulu, if they were interested and I could bring this beloved character to life again." So, what exactly are these adult themes that put this tite on hold at Disney+?

According to The Hollywood Reporter who had access to the premiere episode's script said that the show "acknowledges the existence of sex with cheating as a central plot point." While Disney hasn't commented on this, the words "sex" and "cheating" definitely don't seem to align with the family-friendly parameters for Disney+.

Like the Love, Simon sequel series, High Fidelity was also originally slated to debut on Disney+ before it moved to Hulu. The series starring Zoë Kravitz includes similar themes referenced regarding Lizzie McGuire's revival script.

So, will the series be moved to Hulu or will Lizzie McGuire have to be reworked for Disney+? Only time will tell, but as of now the show still lives, which is promising for fans nonetheless.