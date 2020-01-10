'Lizzie McGuire' Revival 'on Hiatus' Following Series Creator's Exit

Hey now, sometimes dreams need to be put on hold.

The creator of the original Lizzie McGuire series, Terri Minsky, has exited as showrunner for the upcoming revival on Disney+, and production is "on hiatus" during the search for a replacement, Variety reports.

"Fans have a sentimental attachment to Lizzie McGuire and high expectations for a new series," a Disney spokesperson said in a statement. "After filming two episodes, we concluded that we need to move in a different creative direction and are putting a new lens on the show."

News of the revival came as part of Disney+'s announcements at the D23 Expo in August 2019. "I've been trying to contain this excitement for a loooong time while this has been in the works!" Hilary Duff wrote while sharing it with her fans. "I am beyond excited to be home again, back with my girl ... and into her 30's."

The series is set to follow Lizzie as she's about to turn 30 and seems to have it all: her dream job (as an assistant to a fancy New York City interior designer), her dream guy, and a picturesque Brooklyn apartment. However, things aren't always what they seem, and with help from old and new friends, family, and her 13-year-old alter-ego in animated form, Lizzie navigates the ups and downs of adulthood.

Hallie Todd (Jo McGuire), Robert Carradine (Sam McGuire), Jake Thomas (Matt McGuire), and Adam Lamberg (David "Gordo" Gordon) will be reprising their roles.

The first footage of the revival was featured in a recent Disney+ promo for the streaming service's programming for 2020.

