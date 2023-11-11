7 Disney Episodes to Get You Ready for the Holidays

Holiday cheer is in the air, and it’s time to kick off the most wonderful time of the year. If you’re looking to get in the Christmas mood, look no further than these old Disney Channel episodes. Disney Channel still holds Fa-La-La-Lidays, a month-long holiday programming lineup with current shows, but it’s nice to look back on some of our favorite childhood shows — especially with them streaming on Disney+. It is the perfect way to get nostalgic and rewatch some Christmas classics from a simpler time.

With some of our favorites like Lizzie McGuire and The Suite Life of Zack & Cody, these Christmas special episodes will have you counting down the days ’til Santa comes to town. Nothing will get you in the Christmas spirit more than watching your favorite Disney characters prepare for the season.

Get cozy by the fire and scroll down to see our seven holiday favorites, all available to stream on Disney+.

The Suite Life of Zack & Cody

“Christmas at the Tipton” (Season 1, Episode 21)

The Tipton is filled with holiday cheer, and Zack (Dylan Sprouse) and Cody’s (Cole Sprouse) dad (Robert Torti) comes to pick them up for Christmas, while Carey (Kim Rhodes) plans a getaway for herself. When a blizzard hits Boston, it leaves the family stuck at the Tipton along with the rest of the hotel guests. Arwin (Brian Stepanek) has his hands full making sure the Tipton doesn’t run out of heat, especially when a very pregnant woman, Mary, and her husband, Joseph, seek shelter from the cold. A baby is born in the Tipton, reminding us all what happened on the very first Christmas.

Austin & Ally
Austin & Ally

“Mix-ups and Mistletoes” (Season 3, Episode 5)

For Christmas, Austin (Ross Lynch) has a doll of himself being released for the kids to enjoy, but a mix-up delays their shipment. Meanwhile, Trish (Raini Rodriguez) works at the Kid’s Club Christmas Party, for which Dez (Calum Worthy) and Chuck (John Paul Green) battle to become the Santa Claus. Austin and the crew must figure out how to fix the Austin dolls before the kids begin unwrapping their presents on Christmas morning.

Jessie

“Christmas Story” (Season 1, Episode 8)

Jessie (Debby Ryan) and the Ross kids are excited for Christmas, but then learn their parents might not make it home for Christmas due to a snowstorm. Jessie is now in charge of getting the presents ready for the kids, but she runs into some problems with Santa’s helpers. Jessie and Bertram (Kevin Chamberlin) must scramble to make this Christmas special for the kids and hope that the Ross parents make it in time.

Good Luck Charlie

“A Duncan Christmas” (Season 3, Episode 21)

The Duncan household is ready for Christmas, and Bob’s (Eric Allen Kramer) mother (Shirley Jones) is in town for the holidays. She and Amy (Leigh-Allyn Baker) don’t exactly see eye-to-eye, and when grandma mentions she’s singing “Deck the Halls” for the family Christmas talent show, Amy gets angry. Meanwhile, Teddy (Bridgit Mendler) and Spencer (Shane Harper) take Charlie (Mia Talerico) to get pictures with Santa, but Teddy gets herself into trouble when the line takes too long. Even when the Duncan family is tense, the Christmas spirit brings them together.

Hannah Montana

“It’s the End of the Jake As We Know It” (Season 4, Episode 5)

Oliver (Mitchel Musso) is in town for the holidays, but he comes with some bad news. Miley’s (Miley Cyrus) boyfriend Jake (Cody Linley) was caught cheating, and Lilly (Emily Osment) and Oliver don’t know how to break the news to her; Miley is stressed enough with her Holiday Special coming up. What makes it worse: A guest star of the special cancels on Miley last minute, so she invites Jake to come be on the special. Miley finds out right before their sketch, and things are not so merry and bright for Jake.

That's So Raven

“Escape Clause” (Season 1, Episode 19)

Raven (Raven Symone) and her family are ready to go caroling when she has a vision of opening a Christmas present containing a beautiful necklace. Raven is impatient and opens the gift early, but the necklace gets destroyed after she wears it to school. Raven, Chelsea, (Anneliese van der Pol) and Eddie (Orlando Brown) come up with a plan to skip school and get a new necklace before it sells out. Raven does everything in her power to make sure her parents don’t find out so that she doesn’t ruin Christmas for everyone. This episode is a reminder to never snoop through your Christmas gifts.

Lizzie McGuire

“Xtreme Xmas” (Season 2, Episode 20)

In this holiday episode, Lizzie (Hilary Duff), Gordo (Adam Lamberg), and her family are preparing their float for the Christmas parade but are quickly distracted by a man who claims to be one of Santa’s helpers, Nobby Frostybump (Shelley Berman). When the senior citizens home Nobby stays at has a plumbing issue, Lizzie’s family agrees to help him, leaving her to finish the float by herself. In a dream, Nobby and her family visit Lizzie to remind her that Christmas is more than just the parade. (Also in the episode: Steven Tyler.) If you are looking for a reminder of the true meaning of Christmas, this is the episode for you.

