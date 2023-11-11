7 Disney Episodes to Get You Ready for the Holidays

Holiday cheer is in the air, and it’s time to kick off the most wonderful time of the year. If you’re looking to get in the Christmas mood, look no further than these old Disney Channel episodes. Disney Channel still holds Fa-La-La-Lidays, a month-long holiday programming lineup with current shows, but it’s nice to look back on some of our favorite childhood shows — especially with them streaming on Disney+. It is the perfect way to get nostalgic and rewatch some Christmas classics from a simpler time.

With some of our favorites like Lizzie McGuire and The Suite Life of Zack & Cody, these Christmas special episodes will have you counting down the days ’til Santa comes to town. Nothing will get you in the Christmas spirit more than watching your favorite Disney characters prepare for the season.

Get cozy by the fire and scroll down to see our seven holiday favorites, all available to stream on Disney+.