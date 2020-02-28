America Ferrera to Exit 'Superstore' After 5 Seasons

America Ferrera will leave NBC's hit comedy Superstore following its current fifth season, which ends Thursday, April 16. The actress, who stars as Amy in the series and serves as a producer, has been with the show since its debut in 2015. Superstore is currently renewed through Season 6.

In a statement released by Ferrera, she says, "The last five years on Superstore have been some of the most rewarding, enriching and enjoyable years of my career. Producing, directing and acting with this wonderful cast and crew has given me opportunities to grow as a person and storyteller."

"I'm so grateful to my partners at NBC and Universal Television for the support and belief they have always placed in the show, and I'm most thankful to the brilliant Justin Spitzer for creating the funny, smart and relevant world of Superstore and inviting me to be a part of it," she continued. "As I start the next chapter for my family and career, I wish only the best, and much continued success, to my beloved Superstore family."

The series continues to be a hit and has tied with The Good Place as NBC's most digitally successful shows this season.

"America is a force of nature who not only pours her heart and soul into acting and producing on Superstore, but into the many cuases and initiatives she supports," Pearlena Igbokwe, President, Universal Televison said. "Over the last five seasons she has earned our gratitude and respect."

"America' immeasurable contributions to Superstore, both in front of and behind the camera as well as an ambassador for the show, can't possibly be quantified. We feel so fortunate to call her both a colleague and a friend," Lisa Katz and Tracey Pakosta, Co-Presidents, Scripted Programming, NBC Entertainment, said in a joint statement.

No word yet on how Ferrera's Amy will be written out of the show, but one thing's for certain, she'll be missed at Cloud 9.

Superstore, Season 5 finale, Thursday, April 16, 8/7c, NBC