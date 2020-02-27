Disney+ Orders 'The Proud Family' Revival 'Louder and Prouder' (PHOTO)

The Proud Family is coming back.

Disney+ has ordered a revival of the groundbreaking animated series, which will be titled The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder. It is currently in production at Disney Television Animation with Academy Award-winning creator and executive producer Bruce W. Smith and EP Ralph Farquhar returning from the original series and reuniting with co-EP and story editor Calvin Brown, Jr.

The original series was recognized for its characters, stories, and humor, as well as its messages about inclusion and cultural diversity. And that will continue in The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder, which picks up the story of Penny Proud, surrounded by her madcap family: parents Oscar and Trudy, twin siblings BeBe and CeCe, and her grandmother Suga Mama (and Puff!). Among the other characters included are Penny's loyal crew: Dijonay Jones, LaCienega Boulevardez and Zoey Howzer. Check out the concept art of the main characters from the upcoming series from Disney+ and Disney Television Animation below.

The original voice cast is returning: Kyla Pratt as Penny Proud, Tommy Davidson as Oscar Proud, Paula Jai Parker as Trudy Proud, Jo Marie Payton as Suga Mama, Karen Malina White as Dijonay Jones, Soleil Moon Frye as Zoey Howzer, Alisa Reyes as LaCienega Boulevardez, and Cedric the Entertainer as Uncle Bobby Proud.

The timing of this announcement fits with Payton's previous comments about a revival. "Suga Mama will be doing some new episodes come February," she said on GMA3 in November.

"In our minds, the show never really went away, as we still had tons of stories left to tell," Smith and Farquhar said in a joint statement. "It's the perfect time to bring back this show, and we can't wait to take fan s, old and new alike, on this journey with us."

"The show's humor and relatable stories are as relevant with audiences today as ever," Agnes Chu, senior vice president, Content, Disney+, added. "Our audiences have loved rediscovering their favorite episodes of The Proud Family, and we're excited Bruce, Ralph, Calvin, and the returning cast are creating new stories for their new home on Disney+."

"The genius of the original Proud Family series was that, under the guise of a family comedy, it provided a brilliant social commentary on our life and times," Gary Marsh, president and chief creative officer, Disney Channels Worldwide said. "With this new series, Bruce and Ralph will once again challenge everyone to think differently about the world we share."

The original series aired on Disney Channel from 2001 to 2005. It is currently available on Disney+.

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder, Coming Soon, Disney+