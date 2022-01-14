Twenty years after The Proud Family were first introduced on Disney Channel, the beloved animated family will grace the small screen again in the Disney+ revival, premiering February 23. Louder and Prouder picks up where the original left off with Penny Proud (Kyla Pratt) officially becoming a teenager, much to her dad Oscar’s (Tommy Davidson) displeasure.

“Oscar, haven’t you embarrassed her enough?” asks the Proud family matriarch Trudy (Paula Jai Parker), to which Oscar replies in true dad fashion, “Oh no, I’m just getting started!”

Reprising their original roles alongside Pratt, Davidson, and Parker are JoMarie Payton (Suga Mama), Cedric the Entertainer (Uncle Bobby), Karen Malina White (Dijonay Jones), Soleil Moon Frye (Zoey Howzer), Alisa Reyes (LaCienega Boulevardez), Carlos Mencia (Felix Boulevardez), Maria Canals-Barrera (Sunset Boulevardez), Alvaro Gutierrez (Papi), Raquel Lee Bolleau (Nubia Gross), Marcus T. Paulk (Myron), Aldis Hodge (Frankie), Aries Spears (Wizard Kelly), Cree Summer (Peabo), Patricia Belcher (Principal Hightower), and Kevin Michael Richardson (Dr. Payne).

As Oscar struggles to deal with Penny growing up, Billy Porter’s Randall Leibowitz-Jenkins encourages him to “try looking at the world through Penny’s eyes.”

Porter will recur as Randall with Zachary Quinto as his husband Barry, Keke Palmer as their daughter Maya, Artist “A Boogie” Dubose as Francis “KG” Leibowitz-Jenkins, EJ Johnson as Michael Collins, Asante Blackk as Kareem, Bresha Webb as CeCe, and Aiden Dodson as BeBe.

The new series features a plethora of celebrity guest stars, including Lizzo, Lil Nas X, Chance the Rapper, Leslie Odom Jr., Tiffany Haddish, Lena Waithe, Anthony Anderson, Gabrielle Union, Marsai Martin, Jaden Smith, and Al Roker, to name a few.

Bruce W. Smith (The Princess and the Frog) and Ralph Farquhar (Moesha) return to helm the revival with producers Calvin Brown Jr. (Moesha) and Jan Hirota (Big Hero 6 The Series). All seasons of the original series are available to stream on Disney+.

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder, Series Premiere, Wednesday, February 23, Disney+