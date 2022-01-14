‘The Proud Family’ Revival ‘Louder and Prouder’ Gets Premiere Date — Watch the Trailer (VIDEO)

Paige Strout
Comments

Twenty years after The Proud Family were first introduced on Disney Channel, the beloved animated family will grace the small screen again in the Disney+ revival, premiering February 23. Louder and Prouder picks up where the original left off with Penny Proud (Kyla Pratt) officially becoming a teenager, much to her dad Oscar’s (Tommy Davidson) displeasure.

“Oscar, haven’t you embarrassed her enough?” asks the Proud family matriarch Trudy (Paula Jai Parker), to which Oscar replies in true dad fashion, “Oh no, I’m just getting started!”

Reprising their original roles alongside Pratt, Davidson, and Parker are JoMarie Payton (Suga Mama), Cedric the Entertainer (Uncle Bobby), Karen Malina White (Dijonay Jones), Soleil Moon Frye (Zoey Howzer), Alisa Reyes (LaCienega Boulevardez), Carlos Mencia (Felix Boulevardez), Maria Canals-Barrera (Sunset Boulevardez), Alvaro Gutierrez (Papi), Raquel Lee Bolleau (Nubia Gross), Marcus T. Paulk (Myron), Aldis Hodge (Frankie), Aries Spears (Wizard Kelly), Cree Summer (Peabo), Patricia Belcher (Principal Hightower), and Kevin Michael Richardson (Dr. Payne).

'The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder,' Disney+ Poster

Disney+

As Oscar struggles to deal with Penny growing up, Billy Porter’s Randall Leibowitz-Jenkins encourages him to “try looking at the world through Penny’s eyes.”

Porter will recur as Randall with Zachary Quinto as his husband Barry, Keke Palmer as their daughter Maya, Artist “A Boogie” Dubose as Francis “KG” Leibowitz-Jenkins, EJ Johnson as Michael Collins, Asante Blackk as Kareem, Bresha Webb as CeCe, and Aiden Dodson as BeBe.

Tim Allen to Headline 'The Santa Clause' Sequel Series on Disney+See Also

Tim Allen to Headline 'The Santa Clause' Sequel Series on Disney+

'Last Man Standing' star is reprising role as Scott Calvin 28 years after first movie.

The new series features a plethora of celebrity guest stars, including Lizzo, Lil Nas X, Chance the Rapper, Leslie Odom Jr., Tiffany Haddish, Lena Waithe, Anthony Anderson, Gabrielle Union, Marsai Martin, Jaden Smith, and Al Roker, to name a few.

Bruce W. Smith (The Princess and the Frog) and Ralph Farquhar (Moesha) return to helm the revival with producers Calvin Brown Jr. (Moesha) and Jan Hirota (Big Hero 6 The Series). All seasons of the original series are available to stream on Disney+.

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder, Series Premiere, Wednesday, February 23, Disney+

The Proud Family - Disney Channel

The Proud Family where to stream

The Proud Family

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder

Al Roker

Aldis Hodge

Anthony Anderson

Asante Blackk

Billy Porter

Cedric the Entertainer

Chance The Rapper

EJ Johnson

Gabrielle Union

Jaden Smith

Keke Palmer

Kevin Michael Richardson

Kyla Pratt

Lena Waithe

Leslie Odom Jr.

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Maria Canals-Barrera

Marsai Martin

Paula Jai Parker

Soleil Moon Frye

Tiffany Haddish

Tommy Davidson

Zachary Quinto