‘The Proud Family’ Revival Sets Star-Studded Voice Cast, Releases Teaser (VIDEO)

Disney+ has announced the star-studded voice cast for its highly-anticipated revival of the groundbreaking hit animated series, The Proud Family, which today celebrates its 20th anniversary.

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder, which is set to debut on the streamer in 2022, will feature some of music and entertainment’s biggest names, including Lizzo, Lil Nas X, Chance the Rapper, Tiffany Haddish (Like a Boss), Lena Waithe (Master of None), Leslie Odom Jr. (Hamilton), and Courtney B. Vance (Lovecraft Country).

Also lending their voices to the series are R&B singer Normani, Anthony Anderson (Black-ish), Gabrielle Union (L.A.’s Finest), Debbie Allen (Grey’s Anatomy), James Pickens Jr. (Grey’s Anatomy), Jane Lynch (Glee), Marsai Martin (Black-ish), Jaden Smith (After Earth), Glynn Turman (House of Lies), Lamorne Morris (New Girl), Brenda Song (Dollface), Tina Knowles (Black Is King), Eva Longoria (Desperate Housewives), and Holly Robinson Peete (21 Jump Street).

There are also stars from across other areas of entertainment, including Today show weather anchor Al Roker, beauty influencer and social media personality Bretman Rock, and Olympic gold medal gymnasts Gabby Douglas, Laurie Hernandez and Dominique Dawes.

The new series picks up the story of its central character, Penny Proud (Kyla Pratt will reprise her role), and her madcap family and friends. Many of the show’s original voice cast will reprise their roles, including Tommy Davidson and Paula Jai Parker as parents Oscar and Trudy Proud, JoMarie Payton as grandmother Suga Mama, and Cedric the Entertainer as Uncle Bobby.

Carlos Mencia, Maria Canals-Barrera, Alvaro Gutierrez, Karen Malina White, Soleil Moon Frye, Raquel Lee Bolleau, Marcus T. Paulk, and Alisa Reyes are also returning.

In celebration of the show’s 20th anniversary, a few of the revival’s stars shared their memories of the original series and what it meant to them. “The different characters and personalities in the show reflected what was going on in my home,” said Asante Blackk (This Is Us), who will have a recurring role in the upcoming series.

Normani shared similar sentiments, noting that she calls her grandmother Suga Mama “because it’s literally what my household looked like.” Meanwhile, Keke Palmer, who will voice 14-year-old activist Maya Leibowitz-Jenkins, said, “even though it was on a kids network, it still had the right amount of edge for it to be accessible to everybody.”

Rounding out the cast is rapper Artist “A Boogie” Dubose as Maya’s gamer brother, Francis “KG” Leibowitz-Jenkins, Billy Porter as Randall Leibowitz-Jenkins, Zachary Quinto as Barry Leibowitz-Jenkins, and EJ Johnson as Michael Collins.

The series is currently in production at Disney Television Animation and is executive produced by Bruce W. Smith (The Princess and the Frog) and Ralph Farquhar (Moesha), both of whom led the original series.

All original seasons of The Proud Family, which debuted on the Disney Channel in 2001, are currently available on Disney+.

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder, 2022, Disney+