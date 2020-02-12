Lauren Graham to Lead New 'Mighty Ducks' Series for Disney+

Lauren Graham has found her next TV role on Disney+! The Gilmore Girls and Parenthood star, who is currently appearing in NBC's Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist, is set to lead The Mighty Ducks sequel series on the streaming platform.

Graham will star as Alex, the mother of Brady Noon's (Good Boys) character Evan. Based on the hit '90s franchise, the 10-episode original series will begin production this month in Vancouver and will debut later this year.

Set in present-day Minnesota, The Mighty Ducks series sees an evolved team who have gone from "scrappy underdogs" to an "ultracompetitive" youth hockey team. When 12-year-old Evan is cut from he team, his mom Alex will set out to build their own band of misfits on a new team.

Along the way, they'll prepare to challenge the cutthroat nature of youth hockey and competitive sports.

Graham been nominated for a Golden Globe Award, two Screen Actors Guild Awards, and two Television Critics Association Awards. Outside of her career as an actress, Graham is a New York Times bestselling author.

In addition to his role in 2019's Good Boys, Noon is best known for playing Tommy Darmody in four seasons of HBO's Boardwalk Empire. The young actor is set to appear in the forthcoming film Marry Me which costars Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson.

