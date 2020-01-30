Boston Celebs Unite & More Must-See Super Bowl 2020 Commercials (VIDEO)

The Super Bowl is nearly here, which means it's time to gear up for a slew of hilarious and emotional commercials.

Not unlike past years, many of the advertising spots pop up online ahead of the big game. While some are merely teasers to the full spots, others are released complete. Whether or not you're rooting for the San Francisco 49ers or Kansas City Chiefs, the commercials are always a reliable source of entertainment.

This year's crop of teasers feature various celebrities, including some famous Bostonians, a Breaking Bad alum, and silly cartoon characters. Below, catch some of the commercials that have been released so far, and don't miss them all when they air on Sunday, February 2.

John Krasinski, Rachel Dratch, Chris Evans and David "Big Papi" Ortiz Come Together for Hyundai Sonata's "Smaht Pahk"

Rick & Morty Enter the Pringles Dimension

Bryan Cranston & Tracee Ellis Ross Channel The Shining for Mountain Dew

Maisie Williams Sings "Let It Go" for Audi

Doritos' "Old Town Road" Spots Featuring Sam Elliott & Lil Nas X

Olay's Space Walk Spot featuring Katie Couric, Nicole Stott, Lilly Singh, Busy Philipps and Taraji P. Henson

Jonathan Van Ness Looks for the Perfect Snack in Pop-Tarts' Ad

The Avocados From Mexico Shopping Network featuring Molly Ringwald

MC Hammer Creates a Classic with Cheetos

Jimmy Fallon works out with John Cena for Michelob ULTRA

Google's "Loretta" Spot

Budweiser's "Typical American" Ad

Michelob's "6 for 6-Pack"

TurboTax's "All People Are Tax People" Spot

Bud Light Seltzer

Kia's "I Run For" Ad

Amazon Prime Video's Teaser for Hunters

"The Heist" Porsche Spot

Planters' "Road Trip" Ad

Walmart's "Famous Visitors"

Heinz's "Find the Goodness" Spot

Discover's "Yes" and "No" Ads

Super Bowl LIV, Sunday, February 2, 6:30/5:30c, Fox