Boston Celebs Unite & More Must-See Super Bowl 2020 Commercials (VIDEO)
The Super Bowl is nearly here, which means it's time to gear up for a slew of hilarious and emotional commercials.
Not unlike past years, many of the advertising spots pop up online ahead of the big game. While some are merely teasers to the full spots, others are released complete. Whether or not you're rooting for the San Francisco 49ers or Kansas City Chiefs, the commercials are always a reliable source of entertainment.
Super Bowl 2020 to Include Fewer Ad Breaks
Find out how Fox is hoping to reform the traditional layout.
This year's crop of teasers feature various celebrities, including some famous Bostonians, a Breaking Bad alum, and silly cartoon characters. Below, catch some of the commercials that have been released so far, and don't miss them all when they air on Sunday, February 2.
John Krasinski, Rachel Dratch, Chris Evans and David "Big Papi" Ortiz Come Together for Hyundai Sonata's "Smaht Pahk"
Rick & Morty Enter the Pringles Dimension
Bryan Cranston & Tracee Ellis Ross Channel The Shining for Mountain Dew
Maisie Williams Sings "Let It Go" for Audi
Jennifer Lopez & Shakira to Headline 2020 Super Bowl Halftime Show
Get ready for one super-sized performance.
Doritos' "Old Town Road" Spots Featuring Sam Elliott & Lil Nas X
Olay's Space Walk Spot featuring Katie Couric, Nicole Stott, Lilly Singh, Busy Philipps and Taraji P. Henson
Why Fox Gave 'The Masked Singer' the Post-Super Bowl Timeslot
Find out what's new in 'Singer' Season 3! Plus, check out the postgame winners and losers of the past 30 years.
Jonathan Van Ness Looks for the Perfect Snack in Pop-Tarts' Ad
The Avocados From Mexico Shopping Network featuring Molly Ringwald
MC Hammer Creates a Classic with Cheetos
Jimmy Fallon works out with John Cena for Michelob ULTRA
11 Best & Worst Super Bowl Ads of 2019 (VIDEO)
From Pepsi and Microsoft to Audi and Burger King.
Google's "Loretta" Spot
Budweiser's "Typical American" Ad
Michelob's "6 for 6-Pack"
9 Super Bowl Moments We're Still Talking About
From halftime performances to unbelievable plays.
TurboTax's "All People Are Tax People" Spot
Bud Light Seltzer
Kia's "I Run For" Ad
Super Bowl 2019: A Full Roundup of the Commercials So Far (VIDEOS)
The Dude and Carrie Bradshaw raise a glass to Stella Artois and more.
Amazon Prime Video's Teaser for Hunters
"The Heist" Porsche Spot
Planters' "Road Trip" Ad
Walmart's "Famous Visitors"
Heinz's "Find the Goodness" Spot
Watch Maroon 5's Super Bowl 2019 Halftime Show and Rate It (POLL)
The band was joined by rappers Travis Scott and Big Boi.
Discover's "Yes" and "No" Ads
Super Bowl LIV, Sunday, February 2, 6:30/5:30c, Fox