Watch Maroon 5's Super Bowl 2019 Halftime Show and Rate It (POLL)

The Los Angeles Rams are battling the New England Patriots to be Super Bowl LIII champions.

As the team broke for halftime, Maroon 5 set up for their performance on center field. This year, rappers Travis Scott and Big Boi joined the band for an epic collaboration.

Frontman Adam Levine appeared front and center on an 'M' stage and opened with “Harder to Breathe” and “This Love.”

Following an introduction from Spongebob Squarepants and his animated friends, Scott arrived and performed “Sicko Mode” surrounded by flames.

Maroon 5 then highlighted local musicians, Equinox Percussion, and the Voice of Atlanta gospel choir, and sang “Girls Like You” and "She Will Be Loved."

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Finally, Big Boi emerged in an vintage convertible and sang OutKast’s “The Way You Move” before the headliner returned to the stage to close out the show with “Sugar” and “Moves Like Jagger" — shirtless! — before lighting up the Atlanta night sky.

What did you think about Maroon's 5 halftime show? Rate it below: