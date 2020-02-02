Super Bowl LIV: Demi Lovato Sings the National Anthem — What Did You Think? (VIDEO)

Before the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers began battling it out in Super Bowl LIV at Miami's Hard Rock Stadium, two powerful vocalists came to the microphone.

Demi Lovato followed up her emotional performance at the 2020 Grammys a week later with an impressive rendition of the National Anthem. It was a dream come true for the singer, as she'd tweeted in February 2010, "One day, I'm gonna sing the national anthem at a super bowl. Onnee dayyy...."

Gladys Knight, Pink, Luke Bryan, Lady Gaga, and Idina Menzel were the previous five artists to sing the National Anthem for the Super Bowl before Lovato.

Prior to Lovato's performance, Yolanda Adams sang "America the Beautiful."

