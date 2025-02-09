Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl Halftime Show Brings Out Serena Williams to Troll Drake — Fans React (VIDEO)

Kelli Boyle
Comments
Kendrick Lamar performs onstage during Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show at Caesars Superdome on February 09, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Gregory Shamus / Getty Images

Super Bowl

 More

Kendrick Lamar lit up the stadium in a charged Super Bowl Halftime Show that recruited Samuel L. Jackson as an Uncle Sam-like figure, the previously announced SZA, surprise guest Serena Williams, and more.

Williams, who is rumored to have dated Drake off-and-on from 2011-2015 and is reportedly not on good terms with the “Too Good” rapper, was brought out during “Not Like Us,” Lamar’s now five-time Grammy-winning Drake diss track. The giant tic-tac-toe board pieces signified it was “game over” in their rivalry with his Grammys success followed by this Super Bowl performance exactly one week later. Lamar also wore an “a” chain that fans think is a reference to the infamous “a minor” line in the song.

Drake wasn’t the only main event of his halftime show. It opened with Jackson dressed as Uncle Sam, who was basically telling Lamar that he better behave and give American audiences what they wanted, the implication being no political statements. But Lamar has never been one to ignore reality. And with President Donald Trump in the Super Bowl crowd — marking the first time a sitting American president has ever attended the Super Bowl — Lamar’s political commentary throughout his show was noteworthy.

Lamar and his backup dancers were dressed in red, white, and blue as they emerged on the field after Jackson’s introduction. “This is the great American game,” Jackson said. As Lamar added not long after, “The revolution is about to televised, but you picked the wrong guy.” They formed an American flag formation at one point. Jackson reappeared throughout the show to give satirical commentary.

Lamar kept the focus on music from his recent GNX album, but also performed older songs. “DNA,” “Peekaboo,” “Squabble Up,” and “Humble” were all crowd-pleasers. He teased “Not Like Us” at first to begin the Drake trolling.

“I want to perform their favorite song, but you know they love to sue,” he said before the song’s instantly recognizable hook played. He coyly smiled at the camera after he made fun of Drake’s “Not Like Us” lawsuit. (Drake has sued Universal Music Group for its release and promotion of the Lamar single.)

SZA made her expected appearance between the “Not Like Us” nods. They performed their new song “Luther” before going into their hit “All the Stars” from the Black Panther soundtrack.

When “Not Like Us” came back in full, that’s when Williams appeared. Born and raised in Compton, California like Lamar, Williams danced to the diss track in a moment that’s sure to rile up Drake again. Lamar’s Grammy-winning producer of the track, Mustard, came out and danced at the end as well. And just like at last week’s Grammys, the entire crowd sang loudly to “tryna strike a chord and it’s probably A-minor.”

See reactions to the Lamar Halftime Show below. And someone check on Drake.

Super Bowl

Drake

Kendrick Lamar

Samuel L. Jackson

Serena Williams

SZA




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Super Bowl 2025 commercials
1
Every Super Bowl 2025 Commercial So Far
Celebrities at Super Bowl 2025
2
See Photos of All the Celebrities at the 2025 Super Bowl
Callum Kerr, Andrew & Dawn Searle
3
‘Virgin River’s Callum Kerr ‘Grieving’ After Mother & Stepfather Found Dead
Puppy Bowl 2025
4
Who Won the Puppy Bowl 2025? See Game Highlights
Tom Brady walks across the field before Super Bowl LIX
5
Why Super Bowl Viewers Are Mocking Tom Brady’s Commentating