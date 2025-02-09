Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl Halftime Show Brings Out Serena Williams to Troll Drake — Fans React (VIDEO)

Kendrick Lamar lit up the stadium in a charged Super Bowl Halftime Show that recruited Samuel L. Jackson as an Uncle Sam-like figure, the previously announced SZA, surprise guest Serena Williams, and more.

Williams, who is rumored to have dated Drake off-and-on from 2011-2015 and is reportedly not on good terms with the “Too Good” rapper, was brought out during “Not Like Us,” Lamar’s now five-time Grammy-winning Drake diss track. The giant tic-tac-toe board pieces signified it was “game over” in their rivalry with his Grammys success followed by this Super Bowl performance exactly one week later. Lamar also wore an “a” chain that fans think is a reference to the infamous “a minor” line in the song.

Drake wasn’t the only main event of his halftime show. It opened with Jackson dressed as Uncle Sam, who was basically telling Lamar that he better behave and give American audiences what they wanted, the implication being no political statements. But Lamar has never been one to ignore reality. And with President Donald Trump in the Super Bowl crowd — marking the first time a sitting American president has ever attended the Super Bowl — Lamar’s political commentary throughout his show was noteworthy.

Lamar and his backup dancers were dressed in red, white, and blue as they emerged on the field after Jackson’s introduction. “This is the great American game,” Jackson said. As Lamar added not long after, “The revolution is about to televised, but you picked the wrong guy.” They formed an American flag formation at one point. Jackson reappeared throughout the show to give satirical commentary.

Kendrick Lamar’s Full Super Bowl Halftime Show performance #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/OxZED0YXDn — popculture (@notgwendalupe) February 10, 2025

Lamar kept the focus on music from his recent GNX album, but also performed older songs. “DNA,” “Peekaboo,” “Squabble Up,” and “Humble” were all crowd-pleasers. He teased “Not Like Us” at first to begin the Drake trolling.

“I want to perform their favorite song, but you know they love to sue,” he said before the song’s instantly recognizable hook played. He coyly smiled at the camera after he made fun of Drake’s “Not Like Us” lawsuit. (Drake has sued Universal Music Group for its release and promotion of the Lamar single.)

“I want to perform their favorite song, but you know they love to sue” – Kendrick Lamar pic.twitter.com/x1Ke3W3NLr — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) February 10, 2025

SZA made her expected appearance between the “Not Like Us” nods. They performed their new song “Luther” before going into their hit “All the Stars” from the Black Panther soundtrack.

When “Not Like Us” came back in full, that’s when Williams appeared. Born and raised in Compton, California like Lamar, Williams danced to the diss track in a moment that’s sure to rile up Drake again. Lamar’s Grammy-winning producer of the track, Mustard, came out and danced at the end as well. And just like at last week’s Grammys, the entire crowd sang loudly to “tryna strike a chord and it’s probably A-minor.”

See reactions to the Lamar Halftime Show below. And someone check on Drake.

Kendrick Lamar and the whole #SuperBowl stadium screaming “A MINOR” pic.twitter.com/v9St0MKf9s — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) February 10, 2025

Serena Williams had to pop off with Kendrick during “Not Like Us” Compton’s finest 😤 pic.twitter.com/9OIvVcmNnR — espnW (@espnW) February 10, 2025

THIS MAN KENDRICK LAMAR JUST SMILED IN THE CAMERA AFTER COOKING DRAKE LMFAOOOOOO#SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/O09jyWwh6l — FADE (@FadeAwayMedia) February 10, 2025

SZA and kendrick lamar perform ‘all the stars’ at the super bowl pic.twitter.com/XRYaZvbuCm — 2000s (@PopCulture2000s) February 10, 2025

kendrick lamar and sza perfom ‘luther’ at the super bowl pic.twitter.com/FZdtw7e9SQ — 2000s (@PopCulture2000s) February 10, 2025

kendrick rly a bad bitch in these jeans i need them can he drop a link pic.twitter.com/riHZ6UwHdt — chris kreider respecter (@jonmoxIeys) February 10, 2025

That was the pettiest shit ever. I’m inspired. @kendricklamar — kid fury (@KidFury) February 10, 2025

Kendrick Lamar performing “Not Like Us” and calling Drake a p*do in front of 100M viewers live at the Super Bowl is going down in history pic.twitter.com/vluJ0FOziG — King Wow (@wowthatshiphop) February 10, 2025

This how Kendrick Lamar and Serena Williams did Drake 😭 pic.twitter.com/MKN4bIs3g4 — Ringer-Verse (@RingerVerse) February 10, 2025

Kendrick Lamar smiling directly into the camera while mentioning Drake maybe the most diabolical thing I’ve seen maybe ever GAME OVER#SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/rDJP0OuWbY — Giovanni Lago (@TheGiovanniLago) February 10, 2025

Drake watching Kendrick Lamar call him a pedophile with the entire world watching pic.twitter.com/cO7P9FTMDv — هاي©️ (@Haeldian) February 10, 2025

Kendrick Lamar & SZA performing All The Stars at the Super Bowl, life really just peaked 😭pic.twitter.com/Y1rwSFiXJd — King Wow (@wowthatshiphop) February 10, 2025

Kendrick Lamar wearing an a minor chain 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/eHxkRAZYjw — BricksCenter (@BricksCenter) February 10, 2025

“Man I did not crip walk like that at Wimbledon, I would’ve been fined!” — Serena Williams following her appearance at Kendrick Lamar’s #SuperBowl halftime show. pic.twitter.com/iP4gjrtBMR — Pop Base (@PopBase) February 10, 2025