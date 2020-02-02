Watch J.Lo & Shakira's Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show and Rate It (POLL)

This year's Pepsi Halftime Show at Super Bowl LIV brought the heat with Jennifer Lopez and Shakira rocking the field in Miami, Florida.

Ushering in their performance were some pyrotechnics before Shakira kicked things off with a group of dancers while singing "She Wolf." Taking a rocker turn, Shakira wielded a guitar for a rendition of her song "Empire," before showing off her signature dance moves during "Whenever, Wherever."

Shakira was then joined on stage by special guest Bad Bunny, and the two went back and forth for "I Like It," before leading into her classic "Hips Don't Lie." The full-on dance party saw Shakira move from stage to stage as people in the stands cheered.

Next it was J. Lo's turn to make her grand entrance. Flanked by her own dance troupe, she kicked off her set off with "Jenny From the Block." Next, she sang "Get Right" with a mass of background dancers sporting black and white costumes.

Making a quick costume change herself, J. Lo used her pole skills from Hustlers during "Waiting for Tonight." Then she welcomed surprise guest J Balvin who briefly took over mic duties while Jennifer danced the night away.

Staying strong, Jennifer moved onto her next song, entertaining with "On the Floor," before her own daughter, Emme, accompanied her on stage to perform "Let's Get Loud." Finally, Shakira and J. Lo came together for a massive group performance filled with dancers, flashing lights and non-stop tempo which concluded in an epic explosion of fireworks.

It was definitely a sight to behold, but we want to know what you thought. In our poll below, share your thoughts on the halftime show and let us know what else you thought in the comments.