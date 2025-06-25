Mary Padian was one of the stars of Storage Wars from Seasons 5 to 12 (and showed up in one episode of Season 13). After appearing in Seasons 2 and 3 of the spinoff Storage Wars: Texas, she joined the flagship show for three episodes in 2014 before becoming one of the main buyers in Season 6.

Padian got her start as the owner of Mary’s Finds, where she turned “everyday trash into beautiful furnishings to sell to local interior designers.” This led her to begin attending storage auctions for raw materials.

It’s now been more than four years since Padian has been in an episode of Storage Wars (and six years since she was a regular cast member), and with the show in the midst of Season 16, fans are missing her once again. Scroll down to find out what happened and what she’s up to now.

Why did Mary Padian leave Storage Wars?

Padian has not publicly spoken about her reason for leaving Storage Wars, but her decision to move back to Texas from California likely had something to do with it. The purpose of her Season 13 cameo was so she could reveal that she was heading home.

It seems like Padian was ready to return to her roots and her own business, rather than appearing on the television show. She’s also been very dedicated to Ubuntu Life, a charity that makes “high-quality, handmade products that provide sustainable and meaningful employment” for women in Kenya.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mary Padian (@marypadian)

What happened to Mary Padian?

While Padian closed the physical storefront of Mary’s Finds amid the COVID-19 pandemic, she continues to run an online version of the store.

“Mary’s Finds is an eclectic mix of handmade, vintage & one-of-a kind home goods I have collected from treasure hunting around Texas. Expect collectibles, glassware, toys, ceramics, and more,” her website says. “I rummage through wreckage to salvage vintage!”

In addition to running her store, Padian has become a bit of a social media influencer and often posts ads for various brands on her Instagram. Plus, she gives her thrifting tips in more personal videos.

Did Mary Padian get married?

Padian’s relationship status remains unclear, but she has not posted with a significant other on social media, seemingly revealing that she is single or choosing to keep her love life private.

Storage Wars, Season 16, Saturdays, 9/8c, A&E