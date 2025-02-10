The View hosts took a few moments to react to what happened at the 2025 Super Bowl during their Monday, February 10, episode. Of course, one of the biggest topics of conversation was Kendrick Lamar‘s politically-charged Halftime Show performance, which took place as President Donald Trump sat in the stands.

“I wasn’t watching the game, but listen, I think today Donald Trump is going to sign an executive order banning Black people from halftime,” Ana Navarro quipped. She then referenced a discussion the hosts had last week about whether or not the NFL was “capitulating to Trump” by removing the “end racism” phrase from the Super Bowl end zones ahead of the game.

“Boy, did they not capitulate to Trump,” she celebrated. “When I saw Samuel L. Jackson dressed as a Black Uncle Sam introducing Kendrick Lamar, who then had an entire formation of all Black people making a U.S. flag … listen, this much I know … all the Black people on my feed were like, ‘Oh, this is Blackity Black Black.’ All the racists who somehow get in, they were hopping mad. If the racists are mad, I’m happy as a clam.”

At one point in the set, Lamar had his dancers dressed in red, white, and blue outfits to form the American Flag. Sunny Hostin called the piece “performance art” as she pointed out just how intricate the symbolism went.

“It was multi-layered,” she said. “Yes, he had people dressed in red, white, and blue, the colors of the flag, but he was standing in front of them because he’s explaining that this is a divided country at this point. He also has them leaning to the side because this country was built on the backs of Black people.”

Hostin also pointed out that “with all these attacks on diversity, all these attacks on African Americans, it was nice to see Black excellence and joy in front of the sitting president, who decided for the first time to go to the Super Bowl.”

In addition to making a political statement with his performance, Lamar also made sure to throw some shade at Drake. Of course, he performed his hit diss track about the rapper, “Not Like Us,” but he took things a step further by wearing a giant necklace with a lowercase “a” to represent the viral “Tryna strike a chord and it’s probably A minor” lyric from the song. Oh, and he had Serena Williams, one of Drake’s exes, dancing on the field. No big deal.

